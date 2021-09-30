Comments Off on Graduation Of 39 New Police Constables

39 new constables graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College today, in front of the Minister of Police, the Hon Poto Williams, and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

During the ceremony the Minister presented the Minister’s Award, recognising the top student, to Constable Peter You. Constable You also won the Firearms Award. He will be posted to Counties Manukau District.

Other award winners were:

Constable Liam Bauckham won the Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, as well as the Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award. Constable Bauckham will be posted to Bay of Plenty DIstrict.

Constable Lorne Capell won the Commissioner’s Award for Leadership. Constable Capell will be posted to Southern District.

Constable Anais Grant won the Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award. Constable Grant will be posted to Bay of Plenty District.

The 39 new constables will start work on the frontline in their districts on Monday 11 October.

Two will be posted to Northland; 12 to Tāmaki Makaurau; two to Waikato; seven to Bay of Plenty; two to Eastern; four to Central; three to Wellington; one to Tasman; four to Canterbury; and two to Southern.

More information regarding the new wing will be published via TenOne in the coming days.

