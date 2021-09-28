Government Welcomes Collaboration Between Vector And X

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

A move by Vector to form a strategic collaboration with X, (formerly Google X) to work together on the virtualisation of the Auckland electricity grid highlights the type of innovation that can help decarbonise and decentralise the electricity system, says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

“The visualisation of New Zealand’s largest electricity network is about modelling energy requirements in a smarter, more sophisticated way to show things like real time and future energy needs. This in turn will enable dynamic asset planning so the network can optimise for price, efficiency and decarbonisation.

“Our Government is ambitious for our energy system and recognises that becoming a net-zero economy will require operators to have the best tools available to manage their networks and inform investment decisions.

“Electricity networks have a big role to play to support the decarbonisation of industry and transport as demand for electricity increases and it is important that they evolve to meet future energy needs.

“It is encouraging to see new technology being developed in New Zealand which could be applied to decarbonise the power system across the globe.

“Domestically, the collaboration can support our goal to have 100 per cent of our electricity generated from renewable sources and has the potential to assist others in the electricity industry with tools to manage their systems,” said Megan Woods.

