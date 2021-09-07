Comments Off on Government invests in scientific research to boost economy

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation

Government invests in scientific research to boost economy, address climate change and enhance wellbeing

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing.

In total, 69 new scientific research projects were awarded over $244 million, through New Zealand’s largest contestable research fund.

“This year we have invested over $13 million to help New Zealand transition to a low-carbon future. Projects such as the University of Auckland led ‘Wirelessly Powered Transport Infrastructure for a Low-carbon Future’ will not only develop the necessary technology to wirelessly power vehicles, it will also create economic opportunities for New Zealand businesses to commercialise the technology, as we recover from COVID-19 ,“ says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods.

“Over $11 million is being invested in research to address climate change related risks, including the Scion led ‘Extreme wildfire: Our new reality – are we ready?’ and ‘Fish futures: preparing for novel freshwater ecosystems, led by Cawthron Institute.

“It’s also key that a te ao Māori worldview is integrated into our research. Manaaki Whenua’s ‘Te Weu o te Kaitiaki – Indigenous regeneration pathways’ project is a great example of this. It uses whakapapa frameworks to re-imagine biocultural solutions to restore ecological systems, reconnect people to place, and deliver sustainable economic growth for communities,” Megan Woods said.

Notes to the editor:

· The Endeavour Fund uses an open, contestable process to select research proposals that provide the highest potential impacts across a range of economic, environmental and societal objectives. This year, 69 projects were awarded funding.

· The full list of successful projects funded through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment 2021 Endeavour Fund Investment Round will be live at 10.30am and available here: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/endeavour-fund/success-stories/

· The Endeavour Fund provides up to $57 million per year of new investment to fund projects that have a high potential to benefit New Zealand or transform New Zealand’s future in areas of future value, growth or critical need. Projects are funded across a number of years, with about $240-$250 million per year of total funding.

· Since 2016, and including the 2021 round, the Endeavour Fund has invested over $1.39 billion to support research and science in New Zealand.

· See MBIE’s website for more details: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/endeavour-fund.

