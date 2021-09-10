Comments Off on Goff urges Aucklanders to get vaccination this weekend

Mayor Phil Goff is urging anyone who hasn’t already booked or received their COVID-19 vaccination to do so this weekend.

“Aucklanders have done a great job of stepping up to get vaccinated, but it’s important that we keep up the momentum,” he says.

“This weekend I’m asking everyone to go and get their vaccine if they can. You can book online and get an appointment on the same or the following day at one of the vaccination centres across Auckland.

“If you haven’t already done so, visit bookmyvaccine.nz and make an appointment. You can also go to a drive-through centre at the Airport Park and Ride in Māngere or the Trusts Arena in Henderson without an appointment any time between 8.30am and 3.30pm.

“If you’re already booked for later in the year, check if you can bring your appointment forward to this weekend—remember to cancel your original appointment if you do this.

“And if you’re already vaccinated, talk to your family and friends and encourage them to make a booking as well.

“The vaccine is safe and free, and the best way to protect everyone from COVID-19. Let’s make a big push this weekend and get our vaccination numbers up.

“Please also remember to follow all the Alert Level 4 rules: stay home unless accessing essential work or services, keep your activities local, and self-isolate and get a test if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Go to bookmyvaccine.nz for information about the vaccination and to make a booking, and arphs.health.nz/covid19test to get a test. There are testing centres and vaccination sites throughout the Auckland region.

