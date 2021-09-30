Free Taxi Service To Vaccination Centres Launched In Auckland

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The latest ‘cab off the rank’ in the race to get Aucklanders vaccinated, has been launched in Otara today with a new taxi service for those who haven’t been able to get to vaccination centres.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) announced the new initiative at the Otara Vaccination Centre with partners Auckland Coop Taxis (Blue Bubble).

The initiative is aimed at those people who have not yet had their first doses on the vaccine and who may have struggled to access the vaccination programme to date due to transportation or mobility issues.

NRHCC Clinical Director, Dr Anthony Jordan said the scheme was another important step to increasing Auckland’s vaccination numbers.

“This is about breaking down any barriers people may have in accessing a vaccination. We know that there are people out there who want to be vaccinated but have so far struggled to get their first dose because they either don’t have access to transport, don’t drive or may have mobility issues. This initiative is for them.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for everyone in our community to get vaccinated so this is just another way in which we can achieve this. The buses have helped us reach some of these people by going into their communities but this is a much more direct offer for those who really have found it difficult to get to our centres or to other vaccination sites before now.”

Those wishing to access the taxi service can call the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26 to ask for support. A text and email campaign is also due to get underway which will outline the offer for those who may be needing it.

The taxis will only operate between the person’s residential address and the city’s 15 community vaccination centres, which also includes the airport drive-through vaccination site at Mangere.

“We want to make sure that this offer is also open to larger whanau bubbles so the large shuttle bus taxis will be available to these larger groups ensuring that we capture everyone who really needs this service.

“We know that there may be some in our community that this service still may not be appropriate for, including those with more serious health or mobility issues and when we speak to these people, we will be offering access to our home visits outreach programme if they would prefer.

“We are keen to leave no stone unturned in our bid to get as many Aucklanders vaccinated as possible,” said Dr Jordan.

He said the arrangement with the taxi company was an extension of a current commercial agreement with the Auckland metro DHBs who already work with Auckland Coop Taxis to provide transport for patients with regular medical needs.

“We are grateful to the taxi company for extending this discounted arrangement for the vaccination programme and for their flexibility in getting this offer established so quickly.”

Dr Jordan said the taxi company had also confirmed that its fleet of 800 vehicles would be available as required and that people could request a vaccinated driver as a preference, noting that almost three quarters of the company’s drivers were now vaccinated.

The taxi offer will be available from tomorrow (Friday 1 October). Those wishing to be included can phone the vaccination helpline, must wear a mask and scan the QR code when entering the vehicle and be able to safely walk to and from the taxi with the assistance of a carer if required.

Up to two people in the same bubble are able to travel in a standard taxi under alert level 3 or up to six people in the same bubble in a shuttle van.

