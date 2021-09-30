on Entries Are Open For The New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora 2022

Entries are now open for the 2022 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora, New Zealand’s only national, independent primary healthcare awards.

This year has once again shown us how critical the primary healthcare sector is. Even under intense pressures from COVID and forthcoming sector reforms, primary care teams have worked tirelessly to deliver outstanding, innovative patient care.

The awards celebrate the achievements of primary care doctors, nurses, pharmacists, business managers, midwives, industry suppliers and others who are making a real difference in the primary healthcare sector across Aotearoa. More than COVID heroes, these superstars have been the heroes of healthcare every day.

With 21 awards categories on offer this year, there is a relevant category to suit nearly any project, team or individual.

From 1 October, people can enter or submit a nomination at nzphawards.co.nz/enter. Entries close on 16 January 2022.

Putting patients at the heart of healthcare

As New Zealand’s only national, independent primary healthcare awards, the 2022 awards event will shine a light on people who are doggedly working towards equity.

The organisers are searching for individuals and teams that are finding smart ways to better understand what patients want and need in the planning and delivery of healthcare services. These innovative approaches could include earlier intervention, genuine codesign, telehealth, innovation in the delivery of non-COVID priorities during lockdowns, novel ways to achieve shared decision-making and self-management, or wider coordination between providers and the community.

Showcasing excellence in primary care

The awards are organised by The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand to encourage collaboration and innovation in primary care, and allow the healthcare sector and the public to see how hard primary care practitioners work to improve the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Chief Executive Andrew Gaudin says: “It’s a privilege for the Guild to co-host the awards for a third year running. The pandemic has presented further extraordinary challenges for our sector this year, and primary healthcare has stepped up yet again, ensuring essential health services continue to be accessible to everyone in Aotearoa.

“The awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate these incredible efforts, and we look forward to learning more about the many innovations across our sector from this year’s participants.”

Barbara Fountain, managing editor of The Health Media remains in awe that the awards have navigated the minefield of unpredictability that is the hallmark of COVID times, to reach a third outing.

“This year’s gala night was memorable for being such a joyous occasion and a lively showcase of the good and great in primary care.

“The very fact the awards took place was a testament to the sector, given the enormous pressures it faces under COVID.

“And the value of these awards is they can remind everyone of the great work that continues, in the face of those pressures, to improve health outcomes and achieve equity in the daily provision of primary healthcare.”

Ms Fountain encourages everyone to visit the awards website and think about entering.

“A little self-reflection can produce an outstanding entry, which not only rewards you and your team but encourages others to look at novel approaches in primary care.”

A glittering gala evening

Winners will be honoured at a glittering black-tie event at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on 7 May 2022.The night will celebrate the best of the best across primary healthcare in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Strong industry support

The awards are generously supported by principal sponsor the Accident Compensation Corporation and other high-profile health sector groups that see value in promoting and celebrating excellence in primary care.

Sponsorships are still available. For enquiries, email Juliet Cavanagh-Eyre: jcavanagheyre@pharmacytoday.co.nz.

