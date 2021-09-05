on Don’t Burst Your Bubble This Father’s Day

Comments Off on Don’t Burst Your Bubble This Father’s Day

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Police are urging New Zealanders to maintain their bubbles for the health and

safety of all dads this Father’s Day.

Today is a special opportunity to celebrate the dads and father figures in

our lives, however, alert level restrictions must come first.

That means the best way to show love and appreciation is to maintain our

bubbles.

The last thing anyone wants to do is compromise a parent or loved one’s

health by ignoring the restrictions.

Police are out and about in our communities today to ensure motorists are

travelling for permitted purposes only.

Checkpoints update:

As of 3.30pm yesterday, a total of 18,493 vehicles have now been stopped at

the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries.

Overall, between 11.59pm on 31 August and 3.30pm on 4 September, 16,877

vehicles have been stopped at the five southern checkpoints. Of these, 607

were turned away for non-essential travel, including 62 yesterday.

At the five northern checkpoints, which have been in place since Northland

dropped to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 2 September, there has been relatively

low traffic.

Between 11.59pm on 2 September and 3:30pm on 4 September, 1616 vehicles have

been stopped at the northern checkpoints and of those, just 68 vehicles were

turned away for non-essential travel.

This remains around four percent of all motorists.

Twenty eight vehicles were turned around at the northern checkpoints

yesterday.

The Southbound checkpoint at State Highway 1/Mercer off-ramp continues to be

the checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around. So far, 242 vehicles

have been turned away at that checkpoint.

At the Mangatawhiri Rd / Koheroa Rd / SH2 off-ramp checkpoint, 162 vehicles

have been turned around.

Compliance update:

As of 5pm yesterday, 181 people have been charged with a total of 192

offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 began.

Of the charges filed, 186 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and

six were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 131 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 38 for Failure

to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 18 for Health Act Breaches,

and five for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 473 people were warned for 476 offences.

Of the formal warnings 202 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

153 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 120 for

Health Act Breaches, and one for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19

related breaches.

As at 5pm yesterday, Police have issued 3379 infringements nationwide – 3192

of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for Person

failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential personal

movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 473 infringements

have been issued as follows:

Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 260

Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 169

Other breaches under the new Health Order – 44

Police have now received a total of 16,572 online breach notifications –

10,120 about a gathering, 4829 about a business, and 1623 about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 10,591 COVID-19

related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (7630) of calls were requests for information, and 2961 were to

report perceived COVID-19 breaches.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url