Don’t Burst Your Bubble This Father’s Day
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Attributed to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.
Police are urging New Zealanders to maintain their bubbles for the health and
safety of all dads this Father’s Day.
Today is a special opportunity to celebrate the dads and father figures in
our lives, however, alert level restrictions must come first.
That means the best way to show love and appreciation is to maintain our
bubbles.
The last thing anyone wants to do is compromise a parent or loved one’s
health by ignoring the restrictions.
Police are out and about in our communities today to ensure motorists are
travelling for permitted purposes only.
Checkpoints update:
As of 3.30pm yesterday, a total of 18,493 vehicles have now been stopped at
the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries.
Overall, between 11.59pm on 31 August and 3.30pm on 4 September, 16,877
vehicles have been stopped at the five southern checkpoints. Of these, 607
were turned away for non-essential travel, including 62 yesterday.
At the five northern checkpoints, which have been in place since Northland
dropped to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm on 2 September, there has been relatively
low traffic.
Between 11.59pm on 2 September and 3:30pm on 4 September, 1616 vehicles have
been stopped at the northern checkpoints and of those, just 68 vehicles were
turned away for non-essential travel.
This remains around four percent of all motorists.
Twenty eight vehicles were turned around at the northern checkpoints
yesterday.
The Southbound checkpoint at State Highway 1/Mercer off-ramp continues to be
the checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around. So far, 242 vehicles
have been turned away at that checkpoint.
At the Mangatawhiri Rd / Koheroa Rd / SH2 off-ramp checkpoint, 162 vehicles
have been turned around.
Compliance update:
As of 5pm yesterday, 181 people have been charged with a total of 192
offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 began.
Of the charges filed, 186 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and
six were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.
Of these, 131 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 38 for Failure
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 18 for Health Act Breaches,
and five for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 473 people were warned for 476 offences.
Of the formal warnings 202 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
153 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 120 for
Health Act Breaches, and one for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs
Enforcement Officer.
Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19
related breaches.
As at 5pm yesterday, Police have issued 3379 infringements nationwide – 3192
of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for Person
failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential personal
movement.
Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 473 infringements
have been issued as follows:
- Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 260
- Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 169
- Other breaches under the new Health Order – 44
Police have now received a total of 16,572 online breach notifications –
10,120 about a gathering, 4829 about a business, and 1623 about a person.
In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 10,591 COVID-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line.
The majority (7630) of calls were requests for information, and 2961 were to
report perceived COVID-19 breaches.
