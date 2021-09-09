COVID-19 & vaccination update 9 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

9 September

Cases

Number of new community cases 13 * Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two plus three historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 851 (256 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (nine of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 868 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases Cases epidemiologically linked Seven of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Six of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 838 (in current cluster) (30 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 31 (total): North Shore (6); Auckland (13); Middlemore (12) Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 3,491 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 134 out of 1,673 since 1 Jan 2021 ** Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,126 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 92% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 122 (as at 10am 5 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,100,261 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,684 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 10,856 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,472 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,100,658; 1st doses: 2,711,485; 2nd doses: 1,389,172 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 66,935; 1st doses: 48,491; 2nd doses: 18,444 Mâori 1st doses: 250,521; 2nd doses: 122,266 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 159,836; 2nd doses: 83,252 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,183,822 Poster scans (total) 344,396,830 Manual diary entries (total) 15,772,051 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,624,160

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September United Arab Emirates Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland 6 September Full travel history to be determined Full travel history to be determined Day 0 / routine Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 25 August South Africa Qatar and Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland 2 September Sri Lanka Qatar and Australia Day 1 / routine Auckland 2 September Qatar Direct Day 0 / routine Auckland

*Today’s community case total includes a case we reported on Tuesday as one that was yet to be classified. It has now been classified as a community case.

**There’s a total of four historical cases to report today – the fourth is a previously reported community case which has been reclassified.

