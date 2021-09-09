COVID-19 & vaccination update 9 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
9 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|13 *
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Five (two plus three historical)
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 851 (256 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (nine of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|868 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|Seven of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Six of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|838 (in current cluster) (30 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|31 (total): North Shore (6); Auckland (13); Middlemore (12)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Five
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,491 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|134 out of 1,673 since 1 Jan 2021 **
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,126
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|92%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|122 (as at 10am 5 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,100,261
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|17,684
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|10,856
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|8,472
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,100,658; 1st doses: 2,711,485; 2nd doses: 1,389,172
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|66,935; 1st doses: 48,491; 2nd doses: 18,444
|Mâori
|1st doses: 250,521; 2nd doses: 122,266
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 159,836; 2nd doses: 83,252
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,183,822
|Poster scans (total)
|344,396,830
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,772,051
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|1,624,160
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|United Arab Emirates
|Direct
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|6 September
|Full travel history to be determined
|Full travel history to be determined
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|25 August
|South Africa
|Qatar and Australia
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|2 September
|Sri Lanka
|Qatar and Australia
|Day 1 / routine
|Auckland
|2 September
|Qatar
|Direct
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
*Today’s community case total includes a case we reported on Tuesday as one that was yet to be classified. It has now been classified as a community case.
**There’s a total of four historical cases to report today – the fourth is a previously reported community case which has been reclassified.
