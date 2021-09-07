Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 7 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
7 September 2021
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|21. There’s one additional case which is yet to be classified as either a community case or a border case. This is being investigated.
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Zero
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 824 (138 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|841 (in current community outbreak). Note one of the previously reported cases has been reclassified as a duplicate.
|Cases infectious in the community
|Four (20%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events – all of which predated the request to isolate.
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|16 (76%) of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|20 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|One from today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|817 (in current cluster) (24 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 368; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|39 (total): North Shore (7); Auckland (17) Middlemore (15);
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|6
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,813 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) **
|130 out of 1,639 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total) *
|37,971
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|91%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|114 (as at 10am 7 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,069,348
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|7,255
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|12,131
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|5,852
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|3,958,607; 1st doses: 2,611,510; 2nd doses: 1,347,097
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|66,310; 1st doses: 44,641; 2nd doses: 21,669
|Mâori
|1st doses: 239,661; 2nd doses: 118,866
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 154,196; 2nd doses: 81,272
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,160,760
|Poster scans (total)
|340,588,751
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,564,652
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|907,213
*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.
**A previously reported case, reported on 18 August, has now been deemed as historical.
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
