Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 7 September

September 7, 2021Health, PressReleaseComments Off on Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 7 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

7 September 2021

Cases   
Number of new community cases  21. There’s one additional case which is yet to be classified as either a community case or a border case. This is being investigated. 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Zero 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 824 (138 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  841 (in current community outbreak). Note one of the previously reported cases has been reclassified as a duplicate. 
Cases infectious in the community  Four (20%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events – all of which predated the request to isolate. 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  16 (76%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  20 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  One from today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  817 (in current cluster) (24 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 368; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  39 (total): North Shore (7); Auckland (17) Middlemore (15); 
Cases in ICU or HDU 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,813 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) **  130 out of 1,639 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total) *  37,971 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  87% 
Percentage with at least one test result  91% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  114 (as at 10am 7 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,069,348 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  7,255 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  12,131 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  5,852 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours. 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  3,958,607; 1st doses: 2,611,510; 2nd doses: 1,347,097 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  66,310; 1st doses: 44,641; 2nd doses: 21,669 
Mâori  1st doses: 239,661; 2nd doses: 118,866 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 154,196; 2nd doses: 81,272 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,160,760 
Poster scans (total)  340,588,751 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,564,652 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  907,213

*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.

**A previously reported case, reported on 18 August, has now been deemed as historical.

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 