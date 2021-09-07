Covid-19 & Vaccination Update 7 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

7 September 2021

Cases Number of new community cases 21. There’s one additional case which is yet to be classified as either a community case or a border case. This is being investigated. Number of new cases identified at the border Zero Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 824 (138 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (eight of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 841 (in current community outbreak). Note one of the previously reported cases has been reclassified as a duplicate. Cases infectious in the community Four (20%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events – all of which predated the request to isolate. Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 16 (76%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 20 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked One from today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 817 (in current cluster) (24 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 368; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 39 (total): North Shore (7); Auckland (17) Middlemore (15); Cases in ICU or HDU 6 Confirmed cases (total) 3,813 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) ** 130 out of 1,639 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) * 37,971 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 91% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 114 (as at 10am 7 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,069,348 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 7,255 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 12,131 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 5,852 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,958,607; 1st doses: 2,611,510; 2nd doses: 1,347,097 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 66,310; 1st doses: 44,641; 2nd doses: 21,669 Mâori 1st doses: 239,661; 2nd doses: 118,866 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 154,196; 2nd doses: 81,272 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,160,760 Poster scans (total) 340,588,751 Manual diary entries (total) 15,564,652 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 907,213

*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.

**A previously reported case, reported on 18 August, has now been deemed as historical.

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

