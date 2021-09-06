COVID-19 & vaccination update 6 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

6 September 2021

Cases Number of new community cases 20 Number of new cases identified at the border Three (and one historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 804 (114 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 821 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Five (25%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 15 (75%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 15 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Five of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 788 (in current cluster) (33 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 363; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 40 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14) Cases in ICU or HDU 6 Confirmed cases (total) 3,436 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 129 out of 1,618 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,058* Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 86% Percentage with at least one test result 91% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 122 (as at 10am 6 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,062,093 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 4,750 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 2,088 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,488 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,890,178; 1st doses: 2,564,936; 2nd doses: 1,325,242 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 38,710; 1st doses: 26,738; 2nd doses: 11,972 Mâori 1st doses: 234,863; 2nd doses: 117,211 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:151,365; 2nd doses: 80,265 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,151,533 Poster scans (total) 339,584,762 Manual diary entries (total) 15,459,174 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 852,546

*This denominator may fluctuate due to additional contacts being identified and/or the Ministry excluding records, for instance duplicates, following further contact tracing investigations.

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions, we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 1 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland 1 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland 2 September United Kingdom Singapore Day 1 / routine Auckland

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 August Afghanistan United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland

