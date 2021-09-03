COVID-19 & vaccination update 3 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up.
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|28
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|4
|Location of new cases
|Auckland (27); Wellington (1)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 747; Wellington 17
|Number of community cases (total)
|764 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|35% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|65% of yesterday’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|25 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|3 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|733 (in current cluster) (31 unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 347; and Birkdale social network cluster: 74
|Cases in hospital
|43 (total): North Shore (11); Middlemore (18); Auckland (14).
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|9
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,372 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|127 out of 1,555 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|37,620
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|84%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|87%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|261 (as at 9am, 3 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,037,064
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|12,796
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|6,460
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|20,760
|Testing centres in Auckland
|24
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
|Whole genome sequencing
|Links to current outbreak
|632 cases to date have been sequenced and all link to the current outbreak
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|3,684,600; 1st doses: 2,419,970; 2nd doses: 1,264,629
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|89,073; 1st doses: 64,064; 2nd doses: 25,009
|Mâori
|1st doses: 221,566; 2nd doses: 112,719
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses:142,079; 2nd doses: 76,731
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,139,376
|Poster scans (total)
|336,698,778
|Manual diary entries (total)
|15,231,923
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|1,187,031
There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|28 August
|Afghanistan
|Direct flight
|Full testing history not yet obtained.
|Auckland
|28 August
|Afghanistan
|Direct flight
|Day 0 / routine
|Auckland
|28 August
|Afghanistan
|Direct flight
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
|28 August
|Sri Lanka
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Hamilton
