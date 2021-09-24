COVID-19 & Vaccination Update 24 September

Cases

Number of new community cases Nine

Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case

Location of new community cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,114 (886 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)

*Number of community cases (total) 1,131 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (50%) of yesterday’s *14 cases

Cases epidemiologically linked All of today’s nine cases are linked. Three are household contacts and six are contacts of known cases.

Cases to be epidemiologically linked N/A

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1096 (in the current cluster) (14 in the past 14 days not yet epi-linked and not connected to a cluster)

Number of sub-clusters 10 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two are dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 386; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 168.

There are fourteen epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained, seven are dormant.

Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (6); Auckland (6)

Cases in ICU or HDU Three

Confirmed cases (total) 3,788 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 154 out of 1,970 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,053

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93%

Percentage with at least one test result 90%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 140 (as at 10am 24 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,301,910

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,855

Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 6,928

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,660

Testing centres in Auckland 21

Wastewater

Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,917,531; 1st doses: 3,192,380; 2nd doses: 1,725,151

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 49,115; 1st doses: 20,983; 2nd doses: 28,132

Māori 1st doses: 304,397; 2nd doses: 151,308

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 196,170; 2nd doses: 105,217

Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,786,161; 1st doses: 1,160,058 (81%); 2nd doses: 626,103 (44%)

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,248,447

Poster scans (total) 380,822,134

Manual diary entries (total) 16,920,270