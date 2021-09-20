COVID-19 & vaccination update 20 September

September 20, 2021Health, PressReleaseComments Off on COVID-19 & vaccination update 20 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

20 September


Cases   
Number of new community cases *  22 
Number of new cases identified at the border  One 
Location of new cases  Auckland, Whakatīwai 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland (including 3 cases in Whakatīwai*) 1,051 (677 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); 
Number of community cases (total)  1,071 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Six (25%) of yesterday’s 24 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  18 (75%) of yesterday’s 24 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  17 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Five of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,039 (in current cluster) (12 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters *  Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant. 
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, two are active, three are contained and five are dormant. 
Cases in hospital  16 (total): North Shore (1); Auckland (5); Middlemore (10). 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Four 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,725 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  151 out of 1,908 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total)  1,289 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  85% 
Percentage with at least one test result  85% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  141 (as at 10am 20 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,240,635 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  8,084 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,104 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  3,916 
Testing centres in Auckland  24 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,711,410; 1st doses: 3,092,737; 2nd doses: 1,618,673 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  26,673; 1st doses: 14,145; 2nd doses: 12,528 
Mâori  1st doses: 291,019; 2nd doses: 141,378 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses:188,534, 3; 2nd doses: 99,048 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,233,881 
Poster scans (total)  370,812,131 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,630,176 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,152,609

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
10 September  United Kingdom  United Arab Emirates  Day 9 / contact of a case  Auckland

*SO/Auckland Hotel MIQ worker update

After further investigation, including retesting, the positive COVID-19 test result returned by the SO Hotel MIQ facility worker last week has been determined to be a false positive.

The individual has been notified and will be able to be released from the quarantine facility today.

The Ministry of Health would like to thank the person for their cooperation.

As a result, the net increase in community cases today is 21.

*Whakatīwai cases

The three cases recorded in Whakatīwai fall within the Counties Mānakau DHB catchment and are being counted in the Auckland total.

*Sub-clusters

The number of epidemiologically linked subclusters now sits at ten. The new one is associated to two households in South Auckland.

Unlinked cases

Of today’s 22 new community cases, 17 are linked to known cases.

Of the five unlinked cases today; three are from one household; the other two are being interviewed.

Of the 22 new cases today, 10 were already in quarantine when they were tested.

Whole genome sequencing

ESR has now analysed whole genome sequencing from samples taken from several recent cases. This shows the truck driver and a couple who went to Middlemore Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms are genome linked to the main outbreak cluster.

Wastewater testing

Following confirmation of the three cases in northern Hauraki, ESR is currently sampling from Kawakawa Bay and Pukekohe. Samples are being collected from three sites in the region. In addition, new samples are being collected from Cambridge, Ngatea, and Paeroa. Results are expected later in the week.

Seven suburbs of interest

Testing in the seven suburbs is continuing with 946 tests taken yesterday across Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtaraand Manurewa.

The Ministry has asked people in these areas, both with symptoms and without, to get tested to help rule out undetected community transmission. Today we are asking in particular for anyone living in Clover Park, on the south east side of Papatoetoe, to please get tested.

Testing in Kaiaua

There has been a good community turn out for testing in Kaiaua this morning. By 11am today, 150 swabs had been taking. The Waikato DHB has reported wait times of about 30 minutes.

Further update

There will be a further update on the latest cases this afternoon.

