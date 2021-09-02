COVID-19 & vaccination update 2 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

As part of the now established rhythm of providing information about the current cluster, the Ministry of Health’s daily 1pm statement will focus on the data reporting on key actions being taken to support the COVID-19 response from the health sector. The explanation about the actions in the COVID-19 response and the context for the data will be provided in the regular media stand-up. 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  49 
Number of new cases identified at the border 
Location of new cases  Auckland (49) 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 720; Wellington 16 
Number of community cases (total)  736 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  36% of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  64% of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  34 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  15 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  671 (in current cluster) (65 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Seven. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 332; and Birkdale social network cluster: 75 
Cases in hospital  42 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (19); Auckland (15). 
Cases in ICU or HDU 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,340 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  126 out of 1,526 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  37,359 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  81% 
Percentage with at least one test result  86% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  308 (as at 12pm, 2 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,024,268 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  17,683 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  6,757 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  24,222 
Testing centres in Auckland  25 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
Whole genome sequencing   
Links to current outbreak  469 cases to date have been sequenced. 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  3.59m; 1st doses: 2.35m; 2nd doses: 1.23m 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  89,546; 1st doses: 62,218; 2nd doses: 27,328 
Mâori  1st doses: 215,248; 2nd doses: 110,762 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses:138,733; 2nd doses: 75,578 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,132,649 
Poster scans (total)  335,540,705 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,136,609 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  983,104

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 August*  Afghanistan  Australia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
28 August*  Afghanistan  Australia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
28 August  Germany  Singapore  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
30 August  United Kingdom  United Arab Emirates  Day 1 / routine  Auckland

*These cases were in a travel bubble together.

