COVID-19 & vaccination update 16 September

Cases





Number of new community cases 13

Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two of these cases are historical)

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered)

Number of community cases (total) 996 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked 10 of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight)

Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.

There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.

Cases in hospital 19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10)

Cases in ICU or HDU Four

Confirmed cases (total) 3,643 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total) 963

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 95%

Percentage with at least one test result 90%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 129 (as at 10am 16 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,190,907

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,578

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,000

Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9,100

Testing centres in Auckland 22

Wastewater

Wastewater detections A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007

Māori 1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830

Pacific Peoples 1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,222,022

Poster scans (total) 361,367,341

Manual diary entries (total) 16,366,712