COVID-19 & vaccination update 16 September

September 16, 2021

Press Release – Ministry of Health

16 September


Cases   
Number of new community cases  13 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Five (two of these cases are historical) 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  996 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  10 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Three of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters  Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Four 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,643 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total)  963 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  95% 
Percentage with at least one test result  90% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  129 (as at 10am 16 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,190,907 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  17,578 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,000 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  9,100 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007 
Māori  1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,222,022 
Poster scans (total)  361,367,341 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,366,712 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,458,985

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  Iran  United Arab Emirates  Day 10 / contact of a case  Auckland 
*13 September  United States of America  Singapore  Day 1 / routine  Hamilton 
*13 September  United States of America  Singapore  Day 1 / routine  Hamilton

*These cases are in a travel bubble together

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
11 September  Jordan  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Christchurch 
11 September  Sri Lanka  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Christchurch

