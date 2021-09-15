COVID-19 & vaccination update 15 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
15 September
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|14
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|3 historical cases
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 966 (441 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|983 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Three (19%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|13 (81%) of yesterday’s 15 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|14 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|0 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|947 (in current cluster) (8 in past 14 days unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 164.
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|20 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (11); Auckland (6)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,981 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|147 out of 1,807 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts*
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|970
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|95%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|90%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|135 (as at 10am 11 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,173,328
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|15,105
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|10,150
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,009
|Testing centres in Auckland
|23
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|One unexpected detection from Snells Beach (from 7 September, delay due to logistical issue), additional testing underway.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,444,065; 1st doses: 2,937,591; 2nd doses: 1,506,474
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|62,155; 1st doses: 39,437; 2nd doses: 22,718
|Māori
|1st doses: 274,022; 2nd doses: 131,725
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 177,483; 2nd doses: 90,957
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,218,225
|Poster scans (total)
|358,863,106
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,294,101
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,338,860
* We now have 996 contacts under active management. This is a change from reporting total contacts across the whole outbreak. The number of contacts under active management has fallen considerably over the past two weeks, as the majority of our contacts had exposures more than 18 days ago and have been closed.
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|8 September
|India
|Serbia & Montenegro
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
|8 September
|India
|Serbia & Montenegro
|Day 3 / routine
|Christchurch
|9 September
|USA
|Direct flight
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
Testing reminder
Thank you to everyone in Auckland who has come forward to be tested.
We saw an increase in testing in Auckland yesterday – with 10,341 swabs taken yesterday, up from 7,057 the day before.
We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have no symptoms but are invited to be tested, especially if you live in and around Mt Eden, Massey, Favona, Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Māngere and Manurewa.
