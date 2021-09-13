COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases   
Number of new community cases  33 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Three 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  955 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  13 (65%) of yesterday’s 20 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  32 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  One of today’s cases * 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  928 (in current cluster) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland (7); Middlemore (10) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Four 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,593 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021 ** 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  38,681 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  87% 
Percentage with at least one test result  92% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  126 (as at 10am 13 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,148,945 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  8,657 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  12,443 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  4,250 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,325,490; 1st doses: 2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  33,866; 1st doses: 20,490; 2nd doses: 13,376 
Mâori  1st doses: 265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses: 88,493 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,209,541 
Poster scans (total)  354,094,377 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,130,697 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,200,284

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  Serbia and Montenegro  United Arab Emirates  Day 7 / routine  Auckland 
7 September  India  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Christchurch

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
7 September  Sweden  Denmark and United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Christchurch

* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.

** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.

Testing reminder

Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.

We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.

