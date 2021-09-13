COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases Number of new community cases 33 Number of new cases identified at the border Three Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 955 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 13 (65%) of yesterday’s 20 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 32 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked One of today’s cases * Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 928 (in current cluster) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland (7); Middlemore (10) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,593 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021 ** Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,681 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 92% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 13 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,148,945 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 8,657 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 12,443 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 4,250 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,325,490; 1st doses: 2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 33,866; 1st doses: 20,490; 2nd doses: 13,376 Mâori 1st doses: 265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses: 88,493 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,209,541 Poster scans (total) 354,094,377 Manual diary entries (total) 16,130,697 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,200,284

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 7 / routine Auckland 7 September India United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 7 September Sweden Denmark and United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch

* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.

** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.

Testing reminder

Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.

We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.

