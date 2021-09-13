COVID-19 & vaccination update 13 September
Press Release – Ministry of Health
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|33
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Three
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 938 (3601 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (12 of whom have recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|955 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Seven (35%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected
|13 (65%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|32 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|One of today’s cases *
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|928 (in current cluster)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.
There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|21 (total): North Shore (4); Auckland (7); Middlemore (10)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,593 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|137 out of 1,775 since 1 Jan 2021 **
|Contacts
|Number of contacts identified (total)
|38,681
|Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|87%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|92%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|126 (as at 10am 13 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,148,945
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|8,657
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|12,443
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|4,250
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|No unexpected detections in past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,325,490; 1st doses: 2,862,765; 2nd doses: 1,462,725
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|33,866; 1st doses: 20,490; 2nd doses: 13,376
|Mâori
|1st doses: 265,875; 2nd doses: 128,017
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 172,628; 2nd doses: 88,493
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,209,541
|Poster scans (total)
|354,094,377
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,130,697
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,200,284
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|4 September
|Serbia and Montenegro
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 7 / routine
|Auckland
|7 September
|India
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
Historical cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|7 September
|Sweden
|Denmark and United Arab Emirates
|Day 0 / routine
|Christchurch
* 32 of the 33 cases reported today are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday. There are seven others in their household. All seven are included in today’s 33.
** Four previously reported historical cases now have an ‘active’ health status – they have now been removed from our tally, which is why the number has reduced.
Testing reminder
Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of COVID-19.
We are continuing to remind people across Auckland to get tested, especially if you live in and around Massey, Favona, Henderson, Ôtara, Papatoetoe, Mângere and Manurewa.
