COVID-19 & vaccination update 10 September

Press Release – Ministry of Health

10 September 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  11 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Six 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (9 of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  879 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  One (8%) of yesterday’s 13 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected  12 (92%) of yesterday’s 13 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  Five of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  Six of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  850 (in current cluster) (29 unlinked) 
Number of sub-clusters  Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. 
And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. 
Cases in hospital  27 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (11); Auckland (11) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Four 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,510 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  136 out of 1,692 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of contacts identified (total)  38,061 
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  87% 
Percentage with at least one test result  92% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  127 (as at 10am 10 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,114,087 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  14,181 
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)  7,974 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  11,035 
Testing centres in Auckland  23 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in past 24 hours 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,163,418; 1st doses: 2,758,597; 2nd doses: 1,404,821 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  61,574; 1st doses: 46,070; 2nd doses: 15,504 
Māori  1st doses: 255,691; 2nd doses: 123,473 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 163,065; 2nd doses: 83,933 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,193,338 
Poster scans (total)  347,007,730 
Manual diary entries (total)  15,873,043 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,548,509

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  Iran  Full travel history to be confirmed  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
4 September  Greece  Full travel history to be confirmed  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
4 September  Maldives  UAE / Malaysia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
4 September  Serbia and Montenegro  Full travel history to be confirmed  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
4 September  India  Full travel history to be confirmed  Day 3 / routine  Auckland 
4 September  Greece  UAE / Malaysia  Day 3 / routine  Auckland

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 September  Fiji  Direct  Day 0 / routine  Auckland 
Full travel history to be confirmed      Day 0 / routine  Auckland

