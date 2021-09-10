COVID-19 & vaccination update 10 September

Cases

Number of new community cases 11

Number of new cases identified at the border Six

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland 862 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (9 of whom have recovered)

Number of community cases (total) 879 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community One (8%) of yesterday’s 13 cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 12 (92%) of yesterday’s 13 cases

Cases epidemiologically linked Five of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked Six of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 850 (in current cluster) (29 unlinked)

Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 374; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.

Cases in hospital 27 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (11); Auckland (11)

Cases in ICU or HDU Four

Confirmed cases (total) 3,510 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 136 out of 1,692 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of contacts identified (total) 38,061

Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87%

Percentage with at least one test result 92%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 127 (as at 10am 10 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,114,087

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 14,181

Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,974

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 11,035

Testing centres in Auckland 23

Wastewater

Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,163,418; 1st doses: 2,758,597; 2nd doses: 1,404,821

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 61,574; 1st doses: 46,070; 2nd doses: 15,504

Māori 1st doses: 255,691; 2nd doses: 123,473

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 163,065; 2nd doses: 83,933

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,193,338

Poster scans (total) 347,007,730

Manual diary entries (total) 15,873,043