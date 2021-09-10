COVID-19 Level 2 Media Advisory

Press Release – Waikato District Health Board

Auckland is at Alert Level 4. The rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

Please find below an update from Waikato DHB on our Alert Level 2 response.

COVID-19 Testing Centres

For a full list of locations where people can get a COVID-19 test, go to Healthpoint or call your GP to check.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Waikato DHB region

As of 9 September 2021, 337,703 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato.

230,029 people have received their first dose.

107,674 people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccination programme at Alert Level 2

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will continue across the Waikato region under Alert Level 2.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 2 to remain vigilant and follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

We are vaccinating by appointment only.

If you don’t hear otherwise, please come to your appointment as scheduled.

If you are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

Vaccination is free for everyone.

Changes to Waikato DHB services

At Alert Level 3 it was necessary for us to defer some non-urgent procedures until further notice. Outpatient clinics moved to virtual / telehealth consultations wherever possible. We contacted all affected individuals directly.

At Alert Level 2, most services will resume as normal with mandatory COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Moving to this lower level will also allow us to reschedule the non-urgent and elective surgeries and clinic appointments that we had to defer.

Everyone must wear a face covering at our hospitals (unless they have an exemption) and physical distancing of 2m will be in place, as per the regulations around public places.

Anyone needing immediate or urgent help should seek medical care by calling 111 for an ambulance, or going to their nearest hospital emergency department. However, please do ensure the emergency department is used for emergencies only.

We thank the community for their understanding and cooperation at this time. As always, our priority is the safety and care of our patients, whānau and staff.

Visitors to our hospitals at Alert Level 2

Changes to the restricted visitor policy will be in place across all Waikato DHB hospitals at Alert Level 2.

To continue to limit the number of people in and around our hospitals and therefore our risk level, we will maintain visitor restrictions. The primary purpose of our visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 alert period is to reduce risk of infection in our hospitals and to keep everyone safe. These restrictions are in keeping with Ministry of Health guidelines.

All visitors will need to report to staff on arrival, must wear a face mask or covering, must observe strict hand hygiene, physical distancing and follow the guidance of Waikato DHB staff at all times.

Hospital visiting hours: 11am-1.30pm and 4-8pm with temporary restrictions and requirements:

Wear a face mask or covering at all times

Use the NZ COVID Tracer app and scan codes displayed or record details to ensure contact tracing can be carried out, if required

Remember physical distancing at all times

Use the hand sanitiser provided before entering and after visiting

One visit by one person, once a day

No children will be allowed into hospital wards

If you are unwell, do not visit.

Specific restrictions apply for the following areas:

Delivery/maternity units – two support people during labour and birth. LMCs will also be able to attend women in theatre

Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) – one visitor is allowed in addition to the support person/caregiver. The support person/caregiver and visitor must be the same for the duration of patient stay

Each patient in the following areas may be accompanied by one support person/caregiver (no other visiting):

Emergency departments

Outpatient clinics

Day of Surgery Admission (from 7am to 7pm)

Antenatal and postnatal wards

Paediatric areas

Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre

The current ‘no visitors’ policy will remain in place for Critical Care (ICU and HDU), Ward A2 at Waikato Hospital and the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre.

We recognise how important the support of whānau is for our patients and some exceptions may be possible on essential or compassionate grounds and must be approved by the Charge Nurse Manager or, out of hours, the Duty Nurse Manager.

We encourage patients and families to use technology where available to maintain contact in these difficult times.

We thank everyone for understanding and respecting our safety requirements.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

COVID-19 tests are free.

