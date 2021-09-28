COVID-19 Detection From Tauranga Wastewater

Press Release – Toi Te Ora Public Health

ESR has reported one positive detection in wastewater in Tauranga from a sample collected on 23 September.

Follow up samples from Tauranga and Mount Maunganui were taken this morning (28 September), with results expected later this week (Thursday).

Additional samples are also being taken from nearby areas including Paeroa, Waihi Beach, Katikati, Matamata, Te Puke and Maketu.

Given we are dealing with the Delta variant, we are asking people in the Greater Tauranga area – including Mt Maunganui, to get a test if they are symptomatic, or have been at a location of interest in the Tauranga, Waikato, Auckland, or Upper Hauraki areas. A reminder that the Locations of Interest are on the Ministry’s website here.

Testing centres in the area will be open extended hours today, and additional testing centres will be established tomorrow to manage increased demand. You can find the locations of testing centres in these areas here.

Workers who travel frequently across the Auckland boundary are asked to please check that they are up to date with their regular testing; remember if you have any symptoms, isolate and get a test.

