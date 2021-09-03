Countdown supermarkets to open early for health workers

Press Release – Countdown

Auckland Countdown supermarkets to open early for healthcare, MIQ and emergency workers from Saturday

With increased pressure on Auckland-based medical personnel, MIQ and emergency workers as they respond to the current COVID-19 outbreak, Countdown will open its Auckland stores early from tomorrow (Saturday 4 September) to enable people to shop more easily.Countdown stores throughout the Auckland region, from Pōkeno to Warworth, will open their doors to medical personnel, MIQ and emergency workers from 7am to 8am every day, giving them time and space to carry out their shop and pick up the food and essentials they may need.

Countdown’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says opening a little earlier each day is just one small way Countdown can relieve some pressure on those working at the coalface of the latest outbreak in Auckland.

“These workers, particularly those caring for hospitalised COVID-19 patients or the large number of Kiwis currently in managed isolation, are working under huge amounts of pressure. Opening our doors to them an hour ahead of the public will give them the ability to shop in peace and access to freshly stocked shelves.”

The priority access hour is open to NZ Police, fire service, MIQ, ambulance, paramedic, DHB, hospital and medical personnel with proper ID.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url