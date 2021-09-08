Comments Off on Countdown Stores Outside Of Auckland Back To Regular Trading Hours From Thursday, 9 September

All Countdown stores outside of Auckland, which are now at Alert Level 2, will move back to their regular trading hours from tomorrow, Thursday 9 September.

Countdown’s General Manager of Safety, Kiri Hannifin, says, “With customers adjusting to Alert Level 2 and the supply chain and stores seeing reduced pressure, we’re really pleased to be able to return to normal trading hours in most of our stores from tomorrow.

“Customers throughout the country are doing a great job when it comes to wearing their masks in our stores – including at Alert Level 2. We’d ask that they keep it up and continue to be kind to our teams working in stores.”

Countdown stores throughout the Auckland region, from Warkworth to Pōkeno, will continue to operate with shorter hours from 8am – 9pm. This excludes Countdown Mangere East and Countdown Manukau will close slightly earlier at 7pm and Countdown Mangere Mall and Countdown Onehunga will close at 8pm, due to some team still needing to isolate at home.

Auckland stores will continue to open their doors early for medical personnel, MIQ and emergency workers from 7am to 8am every day, giving them time and space to pick up the food and essentials they need.

