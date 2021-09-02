on Cancer treatment continues in Auckland, Cancer Control Agency to begin monitoring impact of COVID-19 restrictions

Professor Diana Sarfati, Chief Executive of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency:

Due to the hard work of cancer doctors, nurses, allied health and lab technicians across Aotearoa, the country’s cancer system is operating well, and people are receiving the treatment they need.

Essential cancer surgery is continuing in Auckland – and across the country – despite the current outbreak.

“Te Aho o Te Kahu has been in regular contact with the District Health Boards to ensure essential cancer treatment continues at COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4,” Professor Sarfati says.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to keep treatment clinics operating.”

“For those living with cancer and their whānau, please know your cancer doctors, nurses and other health professionals are working really hard to make sure cancer treatment continues no matter what the Alert Level.”

Travelling between regions in Alert Levels 3 and 4 is also allowed for essential cancer appointments.

“No form of approval is needed but you should carry some evidence of your appointment – like a hospital letter or text message from your cancer nurse,” Professor Sarfati says.

“Any cancer patient or whānau member who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination should get one as soon as possible,” Professor Sarfati says.

“The vaccine is safe for cancer patients and is vital for staying healthy. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please book online or call your doctor to arrange an appointment.”

Any cancer patients who are unwell should seek assistance.

“It is safe to come to the hospital. If you are unwell, the hospital is the safest place to be.”

In response to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community, Te Aho o Te Kahu has again stood up its Data Response Analytics Group to rapidly measure the impact of COVID-19 on cancer services.

“Our reporting will follow the same approach and format used during the 2020 lockdowns, focusing on the aspects of the cancer care pathway for which we have readily available data.

“For example, it will allow us to see if there has been a decline in diagnosis of cancer – something we witnessed following the March 2020 lockdown.”

“We expect to release this information later this month.”

For all information about COVID-19 response, including locations of interest and information on wellbeing, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

For more information about cancer treatment and COVID-19, visit the Te Aho o Te Kahu website.

