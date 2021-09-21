on Buyers eye options as brand new visitor complex goes on sale

A sports academy, children’s camp, tourism base or rehabilitation centre are among possibilities mooted for a purpose-built Northland education and visitor facility which has been put up for sale.

Located some eight kilometres south of Dargaville, the brand-new complex sits on the doorstep of visitor attractions including Baylys Beach, Waipoua Kauri Forest and Kai Iwi Lakes. The area also yields 75 percent of New Zealand’s kumara harvest, and the site for sale includes fertile kumara fields and pastureland.

The freehold land and buildings at 39 Maxwell Road, Dargaville, are being marketed for sale by tender closing on Thursday 21 October (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Dargaville.

Salesperson Catherine Stewart said the complex consisted of several modern buildings in a U-shaped configuration around a central tennis court, along with a two-bedroom cottage, on some 3.75 hectares of flat, rural-zoned land.

The complex includes:

A 240-square metre high-stud auditorium with an easy-clean concrete floor and wiring to accommodate a projector.

A full commercial kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances to cater for large groups and functions.

An ablution block of some 35 square metres, with four toilets and four showers plus two combined toilet/shower rooms with wheelchair access. Water is heated through a Rinnai hot water heater and the block is connected to a septic tank and waste-water system

Twin dormitory rooms – each capable of sleeping up to 37 people. Beds are not included.

A small stand-alone administrative office and adjoining sick bay.

A flood-lit tennis court

A 55-square metre two-bedroom cottage which could be used as owner/manager’s accommodation

The site includes council-approved parking capacity for up to 15 cars, along with two parks for buses.

“Originally constructed in 2017 as a top-quality education centre and tourism hub, this complex has never been used as the owners’ plans have changed,” said Ms Stewart.

“Equipped to cater for large groups, with all major services fully connected, the Maxwell Road site represents a unique opportunity for a buyer.

“It really is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to come in and enact their vision. Possibilities could range from a commercial accommodation venture or function venue, to a community hub, or a site for corporate or religious retreats.

“The idea of a sporting academy has also been floated, with the option to convert land into playing fields.

“With its twin dorms, this property could also have potential as a camp accommodating seasonal workers who come into the area each year to support local horticulture or forestry planting,” Ms Stewart said.

The land beyond the buildings benefits from fertile Alluvial Kaipara Flats soil. For the past 20 years it has produced good crops of kumara over the spring/summer season and fattening lambs throughout the winter.

The site lies within a 10-minute drive of local amenities in Dargaville, including schools, clubs, Dargaville Hospital and a range of retail and hospitality offerings.

“Located around 60 kilometres southwest of Whangarei and some two and a half hours north of Auckland, Dargaville’s local economy is underpinned by dairy, sheep and beef farming and the area is the country’s biggest producer of kumara,” Ms Stewart said.

“It is also the gateway to world-class beaches, lakes, water-based activities on Kaipara Harbour and other natural areas including Waipoua forest, home of New Zealand’s largest kauri tree Tane Mahuta. This ensures a good flow of visitors through the area, bolstering the catchment sustaining commercial operations based in the area.”

