Business Welcomes Residency Pathways

“Residency pathways for critical workers and their families recognises the significant contribution international workers have made to New Zealand during the pandemic,” says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

“The critical services that have kept the country going are reliant on international skills and talent. Many of these people have been in challenging circumstances given the uncertainty about whether they would be able to stay in New Zealand, and separation from family overseas. In an environment of major skill shortages across a number of industries and regions, and ongoing pressure at the border, New Zealand cannot afford to lose any more skilled people from the workforce if we want to maintain economic momentum and bounce back from the latest Auckland lockdown.

“This will be welcome relief for employers across the country who have been trying to retain international workers and support them through this challenging environment. It is important for New Zealand to signal that we welcome and value those who choose to contribute to New Zealand, if we are to remain globally competitive and continue to attract the best international skills and talent, and this is a positive step in that direction.”

