Business Support For South Auckland Vaccine Drive Welcome

Press Release – Auckland Council

Mayor Phil Goff and Manurewa-Papakura Councillor Daniel Newman are thanking local businesses and community organisations for their support in donating goods to encourage people in south Auckland to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Auckland businesses have donated grocery packs, food parcels and hot pies to students and their whānau who get vaccinated at events held at Papakura High School on Thursday 30 September and Friday 1 October, and at James Cook High School on Monday 4 October and Tuesday 5 October.

Mayor Goff says that with 82 per cent of Aucklanders having received their first vaccination dose, it is important to find new ways to reach out to those who are not yet vaccinated.

“Using our mobile vaccination buses at schools is a great way of reaching out into our communities,” he says.

“Getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid getting seriously ill with COVID-19, and the best way to avoid future lockdowns.

“If offering prizes and incentives brings more people in, then I’m in favour of doing that. A big thank you to Auckland Council and to local businesses who are supporting the vaccine rollout by donating goods, including free Auckland Zoo vouchers provided by the council.

“It’s great to see local businesses, marae and community organisations, schools and the council working together with a focus on boosting vaccination rates in Auckland’s Māori and Pasifika communities,” Phil Goff says.

Manurewa-Papakura Councillor Daniel Newman says, “We need everyone to protect themselves so I’m delighted Shot Cuzz will be at Papakura for students and their bubbles, and those yet to receive a jab or who need a second dose.

“Council has worked with businesses to arrange incentives for those being vaccinated and we have had great support, including from New World Southmall, which even though Papakura is outside the area it draws customers from, has again stepped up.”

The Papakura High School event will be held on from 9am to 4pm on Thursday 30 September and Friday 1 October onsite at the school using the Shot Cuzz bus with the Manurewa Marae vaccination team.

The event will be repeated at James Cook High School on 4th and 5th October. The schools have chosen these dates to help increase vaccinations among students before schools reopen with the eventual move to Level 2.

Over $50,000 of prizes and incentives are on offer to those getting vaccinated, including food and grocery packs, 1800 vouchers to Auckland Zoo, clothing vouchers and event and attraction tickets.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url