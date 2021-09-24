on Bridge Deck Repairs Will See Road Closures And Traffic Management In Place North Of Te Kao

Comments Off on Bridge Deck Repairs Will See Road Closures And Traffic Management In Place North Of Te Kao

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that traffic management will be in place on State Highway 1 (SH1) north of Te Kao township from next week, to allow for works repairing damage on the single lane Tangoake Bridge between Monday September 27 and Friday October 15.

From Monday stop/go traffic management will be in place during the day and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will apply. Road users are asked to follow the speed limits in place and expect some delays as our contractors work to make the road safer.

In order to fix the bridge deck, two full road closures will also be needed, these will take place at night between 8:00pm and 05:30am on:

Monday October 4

Tuesday October 5

With no available detour in place motorists will be unable to travel from one side of the bridge to the other during these times, however, Emergency Services will be accommodated.

Waka Kotahi appreciates this may be an inconvenience for road users but urges motorists to plan ahead and schedule travel around these times.

Please note this work may be rescheduled due to the weather or COVID-19 restrictions. New dates and times will be communicated in the event of a postponement.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this essential work.

For updates and information about this work please call 0800 44 4449

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Auckland: facebook.com/nztaakl

Facebook Northland: facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url