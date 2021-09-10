Comments Off on BNZ Branch Opening Hours Under Alert Levels 2 And 4

Press Release – BNZ

With Auckland continuing to be at COVID-19 Alert Level Four and the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand now at COVID-19 Alert Level Two, BNZ branch operating hours and services are changing as of Monday 13 September 2021.

In order to protect customers and staff and continue to halt the spread of COVID, BNZ is encouraging its customers to use its digital, online and phone services in the first instance and only visit a branch if there is no alternative way to conduct their banking.

Auckland

BNZ’s Auckland branches continue to operate as they have done under Alert Level Four, with the following branches intended to be opened Tuesdays and Thursday, 10am – 12pm:

Botany

Link Drive

Manukau

New Lynn

Newmarket

Pukekohe

BNZ are following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

At these branches, customers are required to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

Only the following limited services will be available in these branches:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

Rest of New Zealand

BNZ intends to open the following branches Monday to Friday 10am to 12pm (unless noted in brackets below):

Northland:

Kaitāia

Kerikeri

Whāngarei

Central North Island and Central Plateau

Cambridge

Chartwell (also open 10am to 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Frankton

Hamilton Banking Centre

Matamata

Morrinsville

Te Awamutu

Te Kūiti

Thames

The Base (operating usual hours: Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 3pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)

Rotorua

Manawatu/Wairarapa:

Carterton

Levin

Masterton

Palmerston North (also open 10am to 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Feilding

Terrace End

Bay of Plenty

Cameron Rd

Bayfair (also open 10am to 12pm Saturday)

Tauranga

Te Puke

Whakatāne

Whitianga (10am to 12pm Tuesdays and Thursdays only)

East Coast

Gisborne

Hastings

Havelock North

Napier

Taradale

Taranaki/Whanganui

New Plymouth

Whanganui

Wellington

Johnsonville

Kilbirnie

Lower Hutt (also open 10am to 12pm Saturday)

North End

Paraparaumu (operating usual hours: Mon – Fri 10am to 4:30pm, Sat 9:30am to 1pm)

Porirua (operating usual hours: Mon – Fri 10am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 2:30pm, Sun 11am to 2pm)

Upper Hutt

Waikanae (10am – 12pm Tuesdays and Thursdays only)

Willis St

South Island – North and Central:

Blenheim

Nelson

Richmond

Regional Canterbury

Ashburton

Kaiapoi

Leeston

Rangiora

Timaru

Ferrymead

Greymouth

Hornby

Oamaru

Papanui (also open 10am – 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Rolleston

The Palms (also open 10am – 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Christchurch Central

Barrington (also open 10am – 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Christchurch

Colombo

Riccarton (also open 10am – 12pm Saturday and Sunday)

Upper Riccarton (also open 10am – 12pm Saturday)

Otago/Southland

Alexandra

Dunedin

Gore

Invercargill

Queenstown

South Dunedin

Wānaka

BNZ are following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are required to wear a mask and we ask that they check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following services will be available in-branch:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

Pre-ordered change requests for business customers

Access to internal smart ATMs for business and personal deposits

All customers are advised to not use our branches if:

They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate

They are waiting on COVID-19 test results

They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All locations, days, and hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

This advice will be updated when the COVID-19 Alert Level settings are changed by the Government.

