Press Release – Barfoot and Thompson

Barfoot & Thompson wins Large Agency of the Year Award at 2021 REINZ Awards for Excellence

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Barfoot & Thompson has won the Large Agency of the Year Award at today’s 2021 REINZ Awards for Excellence, which were held virtually this year. Barfoot & Thompson is the only agency to ever have won this award since it was first presented by REINZ in 2013.

Medium Agency of the Year was taken out by Harcourts Cooper & Co (Auckland) and Small Agency of the year was won by Harcourts Gold.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners on your achievements – you should all be extremely proud of everything you have accomplished over the awards period. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries coming through, and this year was no exception, even with the changing landscape of the real estate profession in response to COVID-19.

“We are so pleased that we were able to come together virtually to celebrate the success of real estate professionals from across the country. Thank you to all our finalists and winners for continuing to raise the bar for the real estate profession,” concludes Baird.

The 2021 REINZ Awards for saw 40 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

Full List of the 2021 REINZ Awards for Excellence Winners

Residential Property Management Awards

· Residential Property Manager – Rising Star of the Year: Andrea Boussicot – Ray White Best Property Management, Auckland

· Residential Property Manager of the Year: Jen Neil – Harcourts Grenadier Accommodation Centre, Christchurch

· RPM Business Development Manager of the Year: Ngaire Baker – Harcourts Gold Property Management, Christchurch

· Small Office of the Year: The Rental Bureau – Auckland

· Medium Office of the Year: Ray White Best Property Management – Auckland

· Large Office of the Year: Property Brokers Palmerston North

realestate.co.nz Multimedia Marketing Award

· Linda Simmons – Bayleys Devonport – Auckland

Innovation Award

· Housemart Queenstown

Community Awards

· Small Winner: Ray White Bishopdale & Strowan – Christchurch

· Medium Winner: Collective First National Wellington

Individual Real Estate Sales Awards

· Manager of the Year: Catherine Goodwin – Goodwins – Auckland

· Office Administrator of the Year: Nadia Hubbard – Housemart Queenstown

· Personal Assistant of the Year: Rebecca Watts – LINK Business Auckland

Residential Sales

· Residential Rising Star of the Year: Tony Bonne – Ray White Ohope, Bay of Plenty

· Residential Salesperson of the Year – Volume: Yvenna Yue – Harcourts Hamilton Central City – Monarch Real Estate

· Residential Salesperson of the Year – Cameron Bailey – Harcourts Gold Papanui – Christchurch

· Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume – Property Brokers Westport – West Coast

· Small Residential Office of the Year – Harcourts Henderson Heights, Blue Fern Realty – Auckland

· Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers – Whanganui

· Medium Residential Office of the Year: Bayleys Ponsonby – Auckland

· Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Barfoot & Thompson Pukekohe – Auckland

· Large Residential Office of the Year: Ray White Remuera Megan Jaffe Real Estate – Auckland

Business Brokerage

· Business Broker Rising Star of the Year: Peter Gouverneur – ABC Business Sales Dunedin

· Business Broker Salesperson of the Year: Linda Harley – ABC Business Sales Tauranga

· Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Christchurch

· Medium Business Brokerage Office of the Year: LINK Business Bay of Plenty

· Large Business Brokerage Office of the Year: ABC Business Sales Auckland

Commercial and Industrial

· C&I Rising Star of the Year: Calum Ironside – Colliers International Hawke’s Bay

· C&I Salesperson of the Year: Greg Goldfinch – Colliers International Auckland South

· Small C&I Office of the Year: Colliers International Auckland North

· Medium C&I Office of the Year: Colliers International Auckland South

· Large C&I Office of the Year: Bayleys House, Auckland

Rural

· Rural Rising Star of the Year: Stephen Thomson – Bayleys Gisborne

· Rural Salesperson of the Year: Ben Turner – Whalan & Partners, Bayleys Christchurch

· Small Rural Office of the Year: Country & Co Realty – Invercargill

· Medium Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty Hamilton

· Large Rural Office of the Year: Bayleys Success Realty Tauranga

Agency Awards

· Small Agency of the Year: Harcourts Gold Real Estate

· Medium Agency of the Year: Harcourts Cooper & Co – Auckland

· Large Agency of the Year: Barfoot & Thompson

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url