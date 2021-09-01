AUM New Years Eve Festival 2021 Music And Talent Line-Up

Press Release – AUM Productions

Aum New Year’s Festival 2021 announces its first-release music and talent line-up which pushes the event into new areas of entertainment as well as maintaining its place as the largest hub of New Zealand talent at any new years festival.

We’re proud to announce our first theatre and comedy acts: Suzy Cato of Suzy’s World TV fame, and comedians Brendhan Lovegrove & Ben Hurley.

The music line-up is diverse as ever with artists ranging from electronica (psytrance, house, techno, downbeat, dub) to progressive rock to contemporary pop. Over 30 bands, live performances and DJs comprise this first announcement. The second line-up announcement will be in October.

Included are many of New Zealand’s best underground DJ talents, as well as some of our favourite bands including the long awaited return of Little Bushman as well as Mermaindens, Estère and Vikae. Local and international DJs include Alix Perez, Paige Julia, Anthony Pappa, Spoonbill, Optimus Gryme & Amandamania.

Festival Location

Aum NYE Festival takes place at an amazing 400 hectare location 45 minutes north of Auckland on South Head peninsula. There are multiple separate zones/stages, each uniquely themed and offering a different style depending on the day or night of the festival. The campgrounds are beautiful, lush surroundings offering comfortable, spaced camping – without doubt one of the best-appointed festival sites in Aotearoa.

Stages/zones

White Stag Stage – the largest stage, an outdoor mecca to sonic and visual art. Towering above the dance floor and with a forest backdrop, the White Stag hosts the stadium sized sound system. White Stag runs an opening night roster of house and progressive DJs, followed by psytrance for new years eve and drum & bass on 1st Jan.

Kanuka Stage is a huge tent decked out with plants, mirror balls, chandeliers and roof projections. This stage has all the feel of a secret nightclub you’ve just discovered in a forest. Promoters Lo-fi Productions curate the music for this stage – 36 hours of the very best house and techno DJs NZ has to offer.

The Hub is home to everything flamboyant and theatrical and will also be the centre for all of our live music this year. Located in the centre of the festival site, it is the meeting point day and night where circus performances, dance, comedy and spoken word arts take place. In-between, there’s chillout and dub music performances by live acts and DJs. At night The Hub becomes a relaxed hangout perfect for a hot chocolate or chai tea.

The Hill Stage is a special spot of the festival, a natural amphitheatre found up a narrow sandy path. It runs three distinct branded themes across the festival – this year by Lockdown Legends and Lubble who bring progressive psytrance and K-Road energy to the stage.

Aum also features an incredible array of art, performance, workshops, healing, yoga, food outlets, chill areas, artisan markets, costume parades, bush walks, active learning, luxurious camping, and an unrivaled loving vibe.

Full first music and talent line-up list

Suzy Cato, Comedy with Brendhan Lovegrove & Ben Hurley

Little Bushman

Alix Perez

Spoonbill

Anthony Pappa

Terafractyl

Eartheogen

Estère

Mermaindens

80s x

Amandamania

ANTIX

Camo MC

Dr Firewood

Dylan C

Ferksta

Heylady

Makeshift Parachutes

Mamadafunk

Matt Drake

Optimus Gryme

Osey

Paige Julia

POD

Rob Warner

Roger Perry

Strangely Arousing

The Professor

Tom Cosm

Vikae

About Aum NYE Festival

Aum is New Zealand’s joyful, inclusive, loving, community spirit event. We are proudly New Zealand owned and operated, with an ongoing commitment to showcase and support the home-grown music and art we love. We invite and encourage all kinds of incredible art, ideas, interactions and creativity, and champion new talent.

2021 will be Aum Festival’s seventh year at this site. Each year it grows and has become the sharing, friendly community event we envisaged many years ago. Aum is colourful, unique, diverse, inclusive, friendly, very safe, and a lot of fun.

Sustainability

AUM is one of New Zealand’s cleanest, litter free and most integrated events. We will keep it that way. We want this world to last so we are striving to ensure sustainability in all areas of our business. From our business model itself, to the inclusion and support of local artists, suppliers and contributors, to the continued creation and delivery of zero waste events where we will be environmentally conscious at all times with a view for continued improvement and sharing of what we learn and achieve with the community.

Website: www.aum.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url