Auckland’s transport system to benefit from new investment

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed as great news the government’s decision to boost the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) by a further $2 billion.

“The earlier deficit foreshadowed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency would have left Auckland Council hundreds of millions of dollars short of what was required to implement the Auckland Transport Alignment Project (ATAP) agreed by the council and the government.

“The implications for Auckland Transport in not being able to progress infrastructure needed to tackle congestion and carbon emissions would have been severe. It would have also affected councils across the country,” Phil Goff said.

“I congratulate Minister Michael Wood and the Cabinet in resolving this problem in an environment that is difficult for all of us. The government’s decision means that every project contained in this three year phase of ATAP is eligible for funding.

“A detailed breakdown of the funding by project still has to be worked out. We will still have challenges because of high levels of construction price inflation and supply chain constraints.

“However, the government decision to increase funding for the NLTP helps us immensely in meeting those challenges and we thank them for it.”

Of the government’s $7.3 billion forecast investment in Auckland over the next three years, nearly $3.1 billion will go to public and active transport.

“This includes investment in additional electric trains and network upgrades to support the City Rail Link, deliver public transport improvements to the SH16 motorway, spending to progress Auckland light rail, and a big investment in walking and cycling,” Phil Goff said.

“A further $298 million will also be invested in road safety as part of the Road to Zero programme, including $67 million to improve safety and reduce deaths and serious injuries across three critical corridors in Drury and Dome Valley.”

Other projects receiving funding include:

Penlink

rollout of Electric buses and commencing decarbonisation of the ferry fleet

improvements to SH1 between Papakura and Drury

completion of the Northern Corridor improvements project, including a new bus station in Rosedale

the $315 million Wiri to Quay Park upgrade to improve freight and ease congestion on one of the busiest parts of New Zealand’s rail network.

