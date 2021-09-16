Auckland daily compliance update

Police are continuing to see excellent overall compliance by motorists at the 
Auckland border checkpoints, as new requirements come into effect at 11.59pm 
for permitted workers to show evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the 
past seven days.

While Police are pleased with the actions of most motorists, unfortunately we 
are still seeing a few isolated incidents of people making deliberate 
attempts to breach the restrictions and cross the Alert Level boundary.

A man was turned around at the southern checkpoint at Mercer yesterday 
afternoon after he was found to be attempting to travel from Auckland to 
Raglan.

The man then attempted to exit Auckland by taking an alternative route where 
he was stopped again at a different checkpoint.

The man was warned and he has been issued with an infringement notice for 
breaching the Health Order.

A woman was also caught after she drove through the southbound Mercer 
checkpoint without stopping yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped by Police a short distance away from the 
checkpoint and the woman was found to be a suspended driver.

She was given an infringement notice for breaching the Health order and is 
subsequently forbidden to drive.

We want to remind the public that Police will continue to stop and question 
motorists travelling through the checkpoint and enforcement action will be 
considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions, 
which are in place to help keep everyone safe and reduce any spread of 
COVID-19 in the community.

Police are also reminding motorists that from 11.59pm tonight, permitted 
workers crossing the Alert Level Boundary will be asked by Police at the 
checkpoints to provide evidence of having had a COVID-19 test in the past 
seven days.

Further details around the requirements can be found here: 
https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/permitted-travel-at-different-alert-levels/business-travel-across-an-alert-level-boundary/ 
[1]

Family harm message

As we continue to be subject to Alert Level restrictions, Police are urging 
anyone experiencing abuse or violence to seek support.

Preliminary data shows the number of reported family harm incidents decreased 
by 2.3 percent in week three (27 August – 2 September) of Alert Level 
restrictions and 1.5 percent in week four (3 September – 9 September).

We know family harm incidents are typically underreported to Police and, in 
the current situation, it may be more difficult for some to reach out to us.

Alert level restrictions can put additional pressure on families and increase 
the risk of violence from a partner or family member.

That’s why we want anyone experiencing harm at home to know that Police are 
here to help, no matter the alert level.

If you feel scared, threatened or unsafe please call us on 111. If you cannot 
call, leave your bubble and ask a neighbour or passer-by to call for you.

We also urge anyone with concerns about a loved one or friend to call us on 
their behalf – you could be saving their life.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 133,485 vehicles have now been stopped at 
the 10 checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries since 
11.59pm on 31 August.

A total of 1,533 vehicles have been turned around during this time.

16,238 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday while only 148 
vehicles were turned around – less than one percent of all vehicles at the 
checkpoints.

A total of 28 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday 
while 120 vehicles were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

Tāmaki Makaurau compliance update

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, in Tāmaki Makaurau 75 people have been 
charged with a total of 79 offences as at 5pm yesterday (15 September 2021).

Of these, 63 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 13 for Failure 
to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop 
(COVID 19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs 
Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 170 people were formally warned for a range of 
offences.

To date, Police have received a total of 8,597 105-online breach 
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki 
Makaurau.

