Auckland Council Cannot Let Local Ratepayers Subsidise Northland’s Water

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is calling on Auckland Council to firmly ‘opt-out’ of the Government’s proposed “Three Waters” reforms that would see Auckland ratepayers pay more to bring up to standard Northland’s ailing water infrastructure.

Jo Holmes, a spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, said: “I can’t say I ever thought I’d lead a campaign to, in effect, ‘save Watercare’ – but the Government’s proposed Three Water reforms is the worst of all worlds.”

“The new Auckland-Northland water company would be even less accountable to elected officials and ratepayers, and be ‘co-governed’ by board members representing Iwi interests.”

“Aucklanders already get a raw deal from local government. We pay more, get less, and under this plan we’ll be forced to pay higher water rates to build water pipes in Northland.”

“The Council’s criticisms of the reform are welcome, but they need to show the Government they’re serious by formally confirming their intention to opt-out of the reforms, like Christchurch City Council has done.”

“We are encouraging our supporters, and all Auckland ratepayers, to speak up now before it is too late. Use the tool to email Auckland’s Councillors and tell them to ‘opt out’ at www.ThreeWatersSubmission.nz”

