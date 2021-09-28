ASB Auckland Marathon To Be Postponed

Press Release – ASB Auckland Marathon

Organisers of the ASB Auckland Marathon have today confirmed that the event will not be taking place as planned on 31 October 2021.

With the original event date quickly approaching, and uncertainty on when Auckland will move down to Alert Level 1, it became clear that the event could not be held on its original date.

Thanks to the support of event partners and key stakeholders, organisers are pleased to announce that the 2021 ASB Auckland Marathon has been rescheduled to Sunday 23 January 2022.

ASB Auckland Marathon Race Director Sam Ellis thanked all involved for their support in moving the event to 23 January 2022.

“It’s no easy feat to move an event the size of the ASB Auckland Marathon and I’d like to thank all involved for working so closely with our team to find a new date for the event,” said Ellis. “This year we’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of the ASB Auckland Marathon, and while it will now be a few months later than originally planned it’s great that we can still mark the occasion and welcome thousands of runners back to the streets of Auckland.

“The current COVID-19 Delta outbreak and subsequent lockdown has thrown up more than a few challenges for our team, as well as that we need to be at Alert Level 1 to be able to hold the event, meaning that our only option was to postpone the 2021 event,” he said. “We know that this news will be frustrating and disappointing for our runners, especially given all of the training they’ve put in, but hopefully the move will give them a bit more time to prepare to chase that PB as they cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge.”

All registered participants for the 2021 ASB Auckland Marathon will be contacted by event organisers regarding their entry and entries remain open for the rescheduled event.

