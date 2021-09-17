Arrest made in relation to Manurewa homicide

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau

Police:

Police investigating the tragic death of a 16 year old girl in Manurewa have now arrested and charged a man with her murder.

The 23 year old is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this afternoon charged with murder.

The victim was a young girl who was extremely loved by her family and friends and they are absolutely devastated by what has happened to her.

Their welfare is a priority for Police and we are working to support them& during this difficult time along with Victim Support.

We also want to acknowledge this incident was extremely upsetting to the Manurewa and wider Counties Manukau community and while the arrest today does not change the outcome, we hope it offers some degree of reassurance to the community.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and will not be commenting further as the matter is now before the Courts.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url