on Ariki And Te Puna – All Day And All Weekend – On Māori Television!

Press Release – Maori Television

With storm and high wind warnings in place for much of the country this weekend, it’s probably safer to keep the action to the screen with an Omnibus binge fest of ARIKI and THE PUNA from 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM this Saturday and Sunday, 11 and 12 September 2021, on MĀORI TELEVISION.

First up tomorrow is the eight-episode first season of ARIKI where Māori students from throughout Aotearoa compete in a new sport based upon the ancestral art form of mau rākau, founded by Te Whare Tū Taua o Aotearoa.

The second series of ARIKI premieres on Māori Language Day this Tuesday 14 September 2021 at 4.00 PM.

Then on Sunday, THE PUNA follows the haka whānau of Ngā Puna o Waiōrea – one of the country’s top Māori immersion units based at Western Springs College in central Auckland – as they prepare to travel to Poland to perform at a cultural festival.

Catch the Omnibus lockdown season with ARIKI and THE PUNA screening from 10.00 AM to 1.30 PM this Saturday and 10.00 AM to 1.50 PM this Sunday, 11 and 12 September 2021, on MĀORI TELEVISION.

