Air New Zealand Updates Domestic Network After Alert Level Changes

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is making changes to its domestic network between Wednesday 8 September and Tuesday 14 September in response to the recent alert level changes around the country.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that while the airline is well versed at navigating the various alert level changes, it may take a couple of days for some offerings to return to normal.

“It’s encouraging to see the rest of NZ move to Alert Level 2. Our customers can expect to see our lounges in Wellington, Christchurch, and the regions reopen; and valet services resume in Christchurch. While the country has been under Alert Level 3 and 4 for the past few weeks, it may take a few days to return to our full lounge service offering, but we’ll be working with suppliers to ensure this is as seamless as possible.

“In line with the Government’s announcement, Wellington, Christchurch and regional lounges will be operating with a capacity limit”

“Our famous inflight cookie however, will be saving its appearance for another day as food and beverage onboard remains suspended.”

“We’re looking forward to giving customers across New Zealand a warm Air New Zealand welcome soon.”

For those in Auckland, or those wishing not to travel, we have extended our Covid-19 flexibility policy for domestic travel out to 31 October 2021. This means, in addition to allowing a waiver of the change fee, customers can place their booking in credit if their travel plans have changed.

Customers will be required to wear masks within airports, lounges and on all flights.

The airline’s domestic schedule has been updated as follows:

Auckland – Wednesday 8 September – Tuesday 14 September

Route Services per week Auckland – Wellington 10 x return services Auckland – Christchurch 16 x return services Auckland – Whangarei 7 x return services

Rest of the North Island – Wednesday 8 September – Tuesday 14 September

Route Services per week Wellington – Dunedin 15 x return services Wellington – Blenheim 16 x return services Wellington – Invercargill 7 x return service Wellington – Nelson 36 x return services Wellington – Queenstown 21 x return services Wellington – Hamilton 21 x return services Wellington – Napier 20 x return services Wellington – New Plymouth 14 x return services Wellington – Timaru 7 x return services Wellington – Rotorua 14 x return services Wellington – Tauranga 20 x return services Wellington – Gisbourne 14 x return services

South Island – Wednesday 8 September – Tuesday 14 September

Route Services per week Christchurch – Dunedin 24 x return services Christchurch – Hokitika 7 x return services Christchurch – Invercargill 17 x return service Christchurch – Nelson 28 x return services Christchurch – Queenstown 23 x return services Christchurch – Hamilton 18 x return services Christchurch – Napier 15 x return services Christchurch – New Plymouth 13 x return services Christchurch – Palmerston North 20 x return services Christchurch – Rotorua 7 x return services Christchurch – Tauranga 15 x return services

Under Alert Level 4:

Food and beverage service onboard domestic flights remains suspended with water available on request

Air New Zealand lounges, Fast Bag and valet parking remain closed in Auckland

Masks required onboard.

Under Alert Level 2:

Food and beverage service onboard domestic flights remains suspended with water available on request

Air New Zealand lounges will reopen with capacity restrictions and an adjusted service in place to adhere to the limit of 50 people in indoor settings

Unaccompanied Minor services resume

Our Fast Bag service will be reinstated except for flights in to, out of, or transiting Auckland

Valet parking will reopen in Christchurch

Masks required onboard.

Customers who are booked to travel and are no longer able to during Alert Level 3 or 4 do not need to do anything. They will receive a cancellation email, and their booking will be held in credit. Customers will have 12 months from the day their credit is processed to book a flight, and another 12 months to travel. Those who have booked through a third party will need to contact their agent.

Those who need to travel to an Alert Level 3 or 4 region should check their eligibility on the Government’s COVID-19 website. Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will assist with their booking. Customers will also need to carry a letter or evidence confirming they are travelling for essential purposes.

For the latest information, customers can check the Air New Zealand COVID-19 Hub and travel alerts page.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url