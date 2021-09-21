on Air New Zealand Adds More Flights Between Northland And The Capital

Following the success of the temporary Wellington to Kerikeri service, to keep Northland connected with the rest of the country, Air New Zealand will add an additional temporary service between Whangarei and Wellington between 29 September and 5 October.

The airline will run a direct daily service between Whangarei and the capital using its Q300 turboprop fleet, using the aircraft operating between Auckland and Whangarei to optimise connectivity.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that when the airline was looking at which Northland Airports it could operate longer flights from, Kerikeri provided the quickest solution for its customers.

“Flights from Northland to the capital require additional fuel and Kerikeri Airport has the operational capacity to support our requirements. With an increased demand for flights from Northland, we have looked at where else we could add more seats.

“On a temporary basis, we have found a solution that will allow us to fly both the Auckland to Whangarei route as well as a Wellington to Whangarei route.”

With Auckland at Alert Level 3 this week, Air New Zealand is extending its temporary service between Wellington and Kerikeri from 29 September until 5 October.

Northland Mayor Sheryl Mai says “we are delighted that Air New Zealand has been willing to look at ways to provide temporary flights between key cities while the country remains at split Alert Levels.

“These flights will keep residents in Northland connected with the rest of the country, while also giving local tourists the opportunity to visit us for a short break and help boost our economy”.

Should Auckland stay in Alert Level 3 for longer, Air New Zealand will look at extending these Northland services.

The schedule for the Whangarei – Wellington flights between 29 September – 5 October is as follows:

Departure Time Arrival Time Auckland 11:15 Whangarei 12:55 Whangarei 12:25 Wellington 14:00 Wellington 15:05 Whangarei 16:40 Whangarei 17:10 Auckland 17:45

