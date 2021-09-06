AIA NZ welcomes new Chief Technology Officer

Press Release – AIA

AIA NZ is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Hale as its new Chief Technology Officer.

With extensive experience in IT operations, software, and infrastructure delivery across organisations in London, New York, Auckland and Singapore, Hale joins AIA NZ from Standard Chartered Bank Singapore, where he held the role of Global Head of Technology Operations.

Hale has also held senior roles at Orion Health and ClearPoint, both based in NZ, at Thomson Reuters in New York, along with various technology roles in London following graduating in Software Engineering Management at Bournemouth University, UK.

Nick Stanhope, AIA NZ CEO, says this appointment and role is more important than ever, with technology a key enabler of AIA’s strategic priorities.

“Over the past couple of years, AIA NZ has completed a major system integration project, and significantly improved our digital tools, journeys, and systems.

“We’re in a perfect position now to build on that stable platform and accelerate our strategic priorities in technology, digital, and analytics. We’re excited to have someone of Marc’s calibre join us to lead the technology team and continue to grow our culture of technical innovation and creativity.”

Hale is excited about the technology challenges and opportunities he sees within the life and health insurance industry.

“As an industry we have a huge opportunity in front of us to continue to improve customer experiences, simplify and modernise our tech stacks, and grow our digital partnerships. Insurance IT is modernising fast, and has such a broad range of opportunities from wearable devices, microinsurance, advanced analytics, and more,” Hale says.

“At AIA NZ, we’ve made great progress in digitising customer journeys, and building our capabilities in automated

underwriting, self-service, and straight through processing. With our strategic focus on technology, digital, and analytics, we’re well placed to continue this transformation, and I’m excited to be a part of this journey.”

Hale is also pleased to be returning with his family to NZ and being a part of AIA NZ’s long-term commitment to helping New Zealanders live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

“There’s probably never been a more important time to realise the importance of our health and wellbeing. Having the opportunity to join the passionate team at AIA NZ and to connect my love for technology with wellbeing and living healthier, longer, better lives, feels like the perfect fit.”

