Advanced Security Again Recognised At The New Zealand Security Industry Awards

The New Zealand Security Industry Awards, hosted and sponsored by the New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) held its annual awards over the week starting from the 20th September to recognise excellence and outstanding service delivery provided by those working within the Security Industry.

The awards were originally scheduled for the 20th August at the Christchurch Townhall however COVID-19 Alert Level 4 has meant the awards were presented in a different format.

The Advanced Security Group (www.asgl.co.nz) team were recognised with Electronic Security Trainee of the Year going to Alena Severinsen, Security Integrator of the Year going to Ben Wilson and Advanced Security receiving Outstanding Staff Retention/Staff Development Programme of the Year for the third year in a row, with Advanced Security also receiving this award in both 2020 and 2019.

Advanced Security was recognised with its new Leadership Scholarship programme which is another initiative where the business continues to invest in its people. Eight scholarships are awarded per annum and the programme includes personality profiling, external training with IMNZ, twelve months mentoring, and further leadership responsibilities.

Advanced Security also had team members recognised as finalists in Design and Support Electronic Sector Professional of the Year Umesh Fernando and Install and Service Electronic Sector (Corporate) Technician of the Year Tom Standen.

Hayden George, General Manager of Advanced Security, commented “awesome to see some of our team again recognised as being the best within New Zealand, we are always proud of our people and all that they achieve, a special congratulations to all of those recognised through these awards”.

Advanced Security continues to position for the future through embracing its values of People, Capability, Customers, and Growth.

About Advanced Security Group

Advanced Security Group secure customers for the future to protect what they value most. As one of the largest dedicated corporate and industrial electronic security integrators in New Zealand, Advanced Security Group have been trusted to secure New Zealand’s most important organisations in corporate, government and industrial sectors, since 2002.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of ultimate parent company TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited (www.tptgroup.co.nz), Advanced Security Group are proud to be New Zealand owned, and support Aotearoa with 16 offices across the country.

Advanced Security Group have dedicated offices in Whangarei, Auckland (2), Hamilton, Rotorua, Taupo, Tauranga, Napier, Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Blenheim, Christchurch and Dunedin.

