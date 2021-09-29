Comments Off on 45 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 44,500 Vaccines Doses Given Yesterday; 15,000 Tests Processed

Press Release – Ministry of Health

29 September

Cases Number of new community cases 45 Number of new cases identified at the border No cases Location of new community cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,213 (969 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,230 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Four (50%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Four (50 %) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 33 of today’s 45 cases are linked. Of these 26 are household contacts. Cases to be epidemiologically linked Twelve of today’s 45 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,193 (in the current cluster) (15 unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, three are active, eight are contained and four are dormant. There are 10 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, none are active, three are contained and seven are dormant. Cases in hospital 16 (total): North Shore (2) Middlemore (7); Auckland (7) Cases in ICU or HDU Three Confirmed cases (total)* 3,892 since pandemic began. Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 159 out of 2,074 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of open contacts being managed (total): 951 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 92% Percentage with at least one test result 91% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 91 (as at 10am 28 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,361,927 Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 15,437 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 8,537 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,438 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections There are no new unexpected wastewater detections. We are awaiting further results following the positive detection in Tauranga reported yesterday. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,132,627; 1st doses: 3,266,796; 2nd doses: 1,865,831 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 44,649 1st doses: 13,519; 2nd doses: 31,130 Mâori 1st doses: 314,427; 2nd doses: 163,804 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 203,198; 2nd doses: 114,733 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,868,161; 1st doses: 1,185,737 (83%); 2nd doses: 682,424 (48%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 14,376; 1st doses: 3,884; 2nd doses: 10,492 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,259,983 Poster scans (total) 392,744,620 Manual diary entries (total) 17,213,554 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,358,889

*There are four new recoveries to report and a case from yesterday has now been reclassified as under investigation. Therefore the total case count has increased by 44 today.

Today’s cases

Of today’s new cases, 33 are known to be household or other close contacts of existing cases and many of them have been isolating throughout their infectious period, either at home or in an MIQ facility.

Of the 26 household contacts, twelve come from two households, with six in each. Many of these cases were ‘expected’ and likely to arise from household and other close contacts

Presently 12 cases are unlinked and interviews are underway, however for six of those there are already potential links visible.

Now that Auckland is at Alert Level 3, some of these people may have been working in essential or permitted businesses during their infectious periods. This emphasises the importance of everyone in Auckland continuing to abide by Alert Level 3 measures – including mask wearing and staying in your bubble.

