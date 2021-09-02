2degrees Open Stores In Level 3 Auckland

Press Release – 2degrees Mobile

From tomorrow, customers in Auckland can make an appointment to visit one of 2degrees’ stores, which are opening in Alert Level 3 for a broader range of products and services, simply by calling their nearest store. Strict hygiene practices, including mask wearing, as well as social distancing, will be maintained across all 2degrees stores. Of the telco’s 21 Auckland stores, 18 will be open from tomorrow morning.

“Our Auckland Retail staff are looking forward to getting back to supporting customers in store, after being redeployed to our Customer Care team during Level 4,” says Holly Knill, Chief Consumer Officer at 2degrees.

“As an essential service, being able to adjust and adapt to level changes and customer needs has been vital, and we’re proud of how quickly our Retail team has been able to do that.

“In the first instance, we ask that customers check in with our New Zealand based Care team to see if they can help. Alternatively, customers can fill out this form and the store they select will be in touch within 48 hours to give them a hand. If that’s not an option, they can find details of their closest store with our store locator here. Give them a call to set up an appointment,” added Holly Knill.

2degrees stores open in Auckland Level 3: Customers should call their local store to make an appointment

