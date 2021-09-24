24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday
Press Release – Ministry of Health
|Cases
|Number of new community cases
|24
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|No new cases at the border today
|Location of new cases
|Auckland
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
|*Number of community cases (total)
|1,050 (in current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|Six (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|14 (70%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|18 of today’s cases
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|6 of today’s cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1018 (in the current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days unlinked)
|Number of sub-clusters
|Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 167.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
|Cases in hospital
|13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland (5)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|3,704 since pandemic began
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of active contacts being managed (total):
|1,215
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|85%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|87%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|134 (as at 10am 19 September)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,232,551
|Number of tests total (last 24 hours)
|13,833
|Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|5,028
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|13,181
|Testing centres in Auckland
|20
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections
|There was a positive detection in a sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10 September. The result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area.
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|4,684,416; 1st doses: 3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|53,386; 1st doses: 28,946; 2nd doses: 24,440
|Māori
|1st doses: 289,716; 2nd doses: 140,473
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses: 97,994
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,231,368
|Poster scans (total)
|368,748,795
|Manual diary entries (total)
|16,562,578
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,599,942
*Two previously reported cases have been re-classified as not cases, resulting in a net increase of 22 cases.
