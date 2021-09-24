24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Cases

Number of new community cases 24

Number of new cases identified at the border No new cases at the border today

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)

*Number of community cases (total) 1,050 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community Six (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 14 (70%) of yesterday’s 20 cases

Cases epidemiologically linked 18 of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked 6 of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1018 (in the current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days unlinked)

Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 167.

There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.

Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland (5)

Cases in ICU or HDU Four

Confirmed cases (total) 3,704 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,215

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85%

Percentage with at least one test result 87%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 134 (as at 10am 19 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,232,551

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 13,833

Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 5,028

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,181

Testing centres in Auckland 20

Wastewater

Wastewater detections There was a positive detection in a sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10 September. The result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area.

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,684,416; 1st doses: 3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 53,386; 1st doses: 28,946; 2nd doses: 24,440

Māori 1st doses: 289,716; 2nd doses: 140,473

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses: 97,994

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,231,368

Poster scans (total) 368,748,795

Manual diary entries (total) 16,562,578