24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

September 19, 2021Health, PressReleaseComments Off on 24 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases  
Number of new community cases 24
Number of new cases identified at the border No new cases at the border today
Location of new cases Auckland
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,033 (671 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
*Number of community cases (total) 1,050 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community Six (30%) of yesterday’s 20 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 14 (70%) of yesterday’s 20 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked 18 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 6 of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1018 (in the current cluster) (12 in the past 14 days unlinked)
Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, one is active, seven are contained and one is dormant. The three largest subclusters are the Māngere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 80; secondary community transmission associated with the Māngere church group 167.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Middlemore (7); Auckland (5)
Cases in ICU or HDU Four
Confirmed cases (total) 3,704 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 151 out of 1,886 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1,215
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 85%
Percentage with at least one test result 87%
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 134 (as at 10am 19 September)
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,232,551
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 13,833
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 5,028
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,181
Testing centres in Auckland 20
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections There was a positive detection in a sample from Pukekohe collected on 15 September. This follows a positive detection on 8 September and non-detection on 10 September. The result is believed to be linked to known cases in the area.
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,684,416; 1st doses: 3,078,338; 2nd doses: 1,606,078
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 53,386; 1st doses: 28,946; 2nd doses: 24,440
Māori 1st doses: 289,716; 2nd doses: 140,473
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 187,302; 2nd doses: 97,994
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,231,368
Poster scans (total) 368,748,795
Manual diary entries (total) 16,562,578
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,599,942

*Two previously reported cases have been re-classified as not cases, resulting in a net increase of 22 cases.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 