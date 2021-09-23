Comments Off on 23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 64,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

There is a slight increase in today’s numbers. As we have said previously, some volatility is likely at this stage as we expect some changes in the numbers as day 5 and day 12 tests for contacts of cases are due, and we do further investigations of any new unlinked cases.

This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the COVID-19 Alert Level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times.

Cases Number of new community cases 23 Number of new cases identified at the border One Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 885 (279 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 902 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Eight (72.7%) of yesterday’s 11 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected Three (27.3%) of yesterday’s 11 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 14 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Nine of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 866 (in current cluster) (36 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 375; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76.

And nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 19 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (7); Auckland (8) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,534 since the pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 136 out of 1,715 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,142 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 92% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 140 (as at 10am 11 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,129,329 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 15,241 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,196 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 11,637 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,229,000; 1st doses: 2,803,000; 2nd doses: 1,425,000 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 64,775; 1st doses: 43,788; 2nd doses: 20,987 Māori 1st doses: 260,439; 2nd doses: 125,278 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 166,863; 2nd doses: 85,360 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,200,188 Poster scans (total) 349,557,263 Manual diary entries (total) 15,968,302 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,647,893

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 6 September Singapore Full travel history to be confirmed Day 3 / routine Auckland

