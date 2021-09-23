23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; More Than 53,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Cases

Number of new community cases 23

Number of new cases identified at the border One

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,091 (818 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);

Number of community cases (total) 1,108 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked 22 of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked 1 of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,080 (in current cluster) (7 unlinked from past fortnight)

Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant.

There are eleven epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, three are contained and five are dormant

Cases in hospital 13 (total): Auckland (3); Middlemore (10).

Cases in ICU or HDU Two

Confirmed cases (total) 3,763 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 152 out of 1,945 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,282

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93%

Percentage with at least one test result 89%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 21 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,267,861

Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 18,877

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,510

Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9780

Testing centres in Auckland 22

Wastewater

Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,817,214 1st doses: 3,146,149; 2nd doses: 1,671,065

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 53,721; 1st doses: 27,534 2nd doses: 26,187

Mâori 1st doses: 298,008 2nd doses: 145,965

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 192,841 2nd doses: 102,109

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,240,718

Poster scans (total) 375,582,697

Manual diary entries (total) 16,778,429