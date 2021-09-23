23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; More Than 53,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

September 22, 2021Health, PressReleaseComments Off on 23 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Case At The Border; More Than 53,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

22 September

Cases   
Number of new community cases  23 
Number of new cases identified at the border  One 
Location of new cases  Auckland 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,091 (818 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); 
Number of community cases (total)  1,108 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  22 of today’s cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  1 of today’s cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,080 (in current cluster) (7 unlinked from past fortnight) 
Number of sub-clusters  Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant. 
There are eleven epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, three are contained and five are dormant 
Cases in hospital  13 (total): Auckland (3); Middlemore (10). 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Two 
Confirmed cases (total)  3,763 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  152 out of 1,945 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total)  1,282 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  93% 
Percentage with at least one test result  89% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  126 (as at 10am 21 September) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,267,861 
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours)  18,877 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  13,510 
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)  9780 
Testing centres in Auckland  22 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  4,817,214 1st doses: 3,146,149; 2nd doses: 1,671,065 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  53,721; 1st doses: 27,534 2nd doses: 26,187 
Mâori  1st doses: 298,008 2nd doses: 145,965 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 192,841 2nd doses: 102,109 
NZ COVID-19 tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,240,718 
Poster scans (total)  375,582,697 
Manual diary entries (total)  16,778,429 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,319,996

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
20 September  Canada  USA  Day 0 / routine  Wellington

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

 