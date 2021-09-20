on 20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Three New Cases In Managed Isolation; One Historical Case

Press Release – Ministry of Health

20 community cases of COVID-19; three new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; more than 61,000 vaccines administered yesterday

12 September

Cases Number of new community cases 20 Number of new cases identified at the border Three (and one historical) Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland 905 (342 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (10 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 922 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Ten (43%) of yesterday’s 23 cases have exposure events Cases not infectious in the community 13 (57%) of yesterday’s 23 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 12 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Eight of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 888 (in current cluster) (34 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 379; and Birkdale social network cluster: 76. There are nine epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 18 (total): North Shore (4); Middlemore (8); Auckland (6) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,557 since the pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 140 out of 1,739 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,538 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 87% Percentage with at least one test result 92% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 133 (as at 10am 12 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,140,288 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 10,958 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 4,928 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 11,884 Testing centres in Auckland 19 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,291,272; 1st doses: 2,841,961; 2nd doses: 1,449,311 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 61,810; 1st doses: 38,617; 2nd doses: 23,193 Māori 1st doses: 263,921; 2nd doses: 127,009 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 171,158; 2nd doses: 87,335 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,206,211 Poster scans (total) 352,002,725 Manual diary entries (total) 16,047,758 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,600,276

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 4 September Full travel history to be confirmed United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland 4 September Serbia and Montenegro United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland 4 September India United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland

Historical case identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 7 September Sweden Denmark & United Arab Emirates Day 1 / routine Christchurch

