20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 4 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

20 community cases of COVID-19; four new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; over 76,000 vaccines administered yesterday

5 September

Cases Number of new community cases 20 Number of new cases identified at the border Four Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) *Auckland 784 (79 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 801 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Six (30%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 14 (70%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 17 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 774 (in current cluster) (27 unlinked) Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 356; and Birkdale social network cluster: 75.

And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Cases in hospital 38 (total): North Shore (9); Middlemore (16); Auckland (13) Cases in ICU or HDU Six Confirmed cases (total) 3,412 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 128 out of 1,594 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of contacts identified (total) 38,120 Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 86% Percentage with at least one test result 90% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 136 (as at 10am 5 September) *Tests Number of tests (total) 3,057,343 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 9,238 Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 2,592 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 15,148 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,850,611; 1st doses: 2,537,434; 2nd doses: 1,313,176 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 76,812; 1st doses: 54,408; 2nd doses: 22,404 Māori 1st doses: 232,577; 2nd doses: 116,490 Pacific Peoples 1st doses:149,536; 2nd doses: 79,510 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,148,302 Poster scans (total) 338,720,468 Manual diary entries (total) 15,380,675 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,059,837

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

*A previously reported case has been reclassified as not a case.

A previously reported border case from July has been reclassified as historical. This case was a crew member on board the Playa Zahara who has now left the country.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 23 August USA Direct Day 12 / routine Auckland 28 August Afghanistan Australia Day 6 / routine Auckland 15 August Philippines Australia Day 2 / routine Auckland TBC Full travel history to be confirmed Day 1 / routine Auckland

