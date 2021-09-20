20 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 4 New Cases In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

20 community cases of COVID-19; four new cases in managed isolation; one historical case; over 76,000 vaccines administered yesterday

5 September

Cases  
Number of new community cases 20
Number of new cases identified at the border Four
Location of new cases Auckland
Location of community cases (total) *Auckland 784 (79 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (three of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total) 801 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community Six (30%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infected 14 (70%) of yesterday’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked 17 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 774 (in current cluster) (27 unlinked)
Number of sub-clusters Eight epidemiologically linked subclusters. The two largest subclusters are the Mangere church group: 356; and Birkdale social network cluster: 75.
And six epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital 38 (total): North Shore (9); Middlemore (16); Auckland (13)
Cases in ICU or HDU Six
Confirmed cases (total) 3,412 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 128 out of 1,594 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts  
Number of contacts identified (total) 38,120
Percentage who have received outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 86%
Percentage with at least one test result 90%
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 136 (as at 10am 5 September)
*Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,057,343
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 9,238
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 2,592
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 15,148
Testing centres in Auckland 22
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in past 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 3,850,611; 1st doses: 2,537,434; 2nd doses: 1,313,176
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 76,812; 1st doses: 54,408; 2nd doses: 22,404
Māori 1st doses: 232,577; 2nd doses: 116,490
Pacific Peoples 1st doses:149,536; 2nd doses: 79,510
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,148,302
Poster scans (total) 338,720,468
Manual diary entries (total) 15,380,675
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 1,059,837

There may be some delays in providing data in some instances. On these occasions we will use data from the day before and clearly note this.

*A previously reported case has been reclassified as not a case.

A previously reported border case from July has been reclassified as historical. This case was a crew member on board the Playa Zahara who has now left the country.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
23 August USA Direct Day 12 / routine Auckland
28 August Afghanistan Australia Day 6 / routine Auckland
15 August Philippines Australia Day 2 / routine Auckland
TBC Full travel history to be confirmed   Day 1 / routine Auckland

