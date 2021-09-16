on 16 Community Cases Of COVID-19; One Historical Case At The Border; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

25 September

Cases Number of new community cases * 16 (In addition, there is one historical community case not associated to the current outbreak) Number of new cases identified at the border One historical case Location of new cases Auckland Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,129 (903 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Number of community cases (total) 1,146 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community Two (22%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Three (33%) of yesterday’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked 13 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,114 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight) Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, six are contained and two is dormant.

All cases in one of the largest subclusters – the Birkdale Social Network – have now recovered.

There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, four are contained and seven are dormant Cases in hospital 13 (total): North Shore (1); Auckland (7); Middlemore (5). Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 3,806 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) * 157 out of 1,988 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,044 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 90% Percentage with at least one test result 90% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 134 (as at 10am 25 September) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,316,187 Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 14,277 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,924 Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,502 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No new unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,968,935; 1st doses: 3,211,763 2nd doses: 1,757,172 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 50,600; 1st doses: 18,981; 2nd doses: 31,619 Māori 1st doses: 307,040; 2nd doses: 154,162 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 198,007; 2nd doses: 107,425 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,251,114 Poster scans (total) 383,461,689 Manual diary entries (total) 16,982,911 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,686,748

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 22 August Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Self-notification / routine testing of border staff Not applicable

*Today’s cases

The one case deemed to be historical is not associated with the current outbreak in Auckland as this case initially came through the border and has been previously reported and spent 14 days in managed isolation, during which time they routinely tested negative.

They have subsequently tested positive, but this has been deemed historical and is no longer infectious.

*Historical cases

There are three historical cases being added to the tally today.

Included in the tally is today’s historical community case, mentioned above; a previously reported border case now reclassified and today’s border case.

Today’s border case is a border worker who caught COVID-19 overseas. This case is no longer infectious.

Waitakere Hospital ED

A patient who presented to Waitakere Hospital’s ED yesterday with COVID-19 symptoms is now in an Auckland quarantine facility.

This person was taken straight to a separate, dedicated area at the hospital for patients with COVID-19 symptoms – patients in this area are kept separate from each other

The patient returned a positive test and was moved to a negative pressure room before being transported to a quarantine facility following strict Infection, Prevention and Control protocols.

Interviews are continuing with public health staff to determine this person’s link to a current cluster.

A small number of patients had also been taken into the same area. These patients will be monitored and tested however, there was no direct contact with the COVID-19 positive patient.

Fewer than ten patients are affected. Some of these patients have now been discharged and are being followed up by Auckland public health staff.

A small number of staff had contact with the patient, all were wearing full PPE and are fully vaccinated.

Public health officials have assessed the risk to the public to be low.

Testing today

Testing continues across Auckland with a particular focus on Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

There is a new pop-up community testing centre open today at the Te Hana cafe carpark. From tomorrow, the Pukekohe pop-up community testing centre will move from the Pukekohe A&P Showgrounds to the Pukekohe Netball Centre. Planning is underway for a pop-up testing centre to open in Tuakau tomorrow.

The pop-up community testing centre at the Manukau Sports Bowl, which enables convenient access to testing for people in the Clover Park area, is open this weekend from 8.30am – 4pm and will remain in place until Friday 1 October.

Please get tested if you are a contact, have visited a location of interest at the specific dates and times, are connected to a suburb of interest or have any symptoms of COVID-19 – even those with very mild symptoms need to get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

For all testinglocations nationwide, visit https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Health appointments in Auckland

People travelling to attend a medical appointment or to access health services, including to get a vaccination, do not need to get tested to cross the Auckland Alert Level boundary.

This applies to people travelling both ways – from Alert Level 2 into Alert Level 3 as well as the other way, from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2, but they need to travel directly to their appointment and then return to their place of residence.

