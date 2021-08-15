UPDATE: Road reopens after fire – Great North Rd, Grey Lynn
UPDATE: Road reopens after fire – Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland
August 14
Great North Road has reopened following an earlier closure during a fire at a
residential property.
Three people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries and two others
with moderate injuries.
A scene guard will remain at the property overnight.
Fire investigators are working with Police to establish the circumstances
surrounding the fire, and will return to the scene tomorrow morning.
Police thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the road
was closed.
