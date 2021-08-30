The Changing Landscape of School Fundraising

Press Release – Raise It

At some stage in our lives, most of us have been to a school gala, perhaps baked for the cake stand or donated or bought something from the bake sale or bric a brac table.School galas, BBQs and event fundraisers have been in most of our calendars over the years. The need for schools to fundraise to improve their overall environments and experiences for students is ever present, however schools are looking to online fundraising specialists to extend their reach beyond the local community, reduce admin and boost much needed totals raised.

New Zealand owned and operated Raise It Fundraising is assisting schools and clubs with the transition to online fundraising. Working with schools like Northcross Intermediate on Auckland’s Northshore, to supercharge their fundraising efforts with a custom-built fundraising website and full support service. Northcross Intermediate went online with their fundraising for the first time this year, working with Raise It to create an online fundraiser for their annual Fun Run. The school was thrilled with over $61,000 in donations in the lead up to their event, (close to twice what they have raised previously with paper forms). Funds raised will make a significant impact on school enhancement projects.

Hukanui School in Hamilton recently engaged Raise It to run their online ‘Move-athon’, they collected more than $40,000 in donations over a three-week period, that will go towards a much-anticipated playground refurbishment.

As well as reducing admin overheads and increasing the supporter network, Raise It is helping schools fundraise during uncertain times. The impact of Covid and ongoing alert level changes on traditional fundraising events is devastating for schools. However, Cornwall Park District Primary School launched their Raise It online School fundraiser unknowingly, on the eve of our most recent lock down, and they have already collected nearly $20,000 in donations whilst their school remains at Level 4. “It has been awesome working with the team at Raise it. The fundraiser has connected our school community in a positive, innovative and engaging manner”. Shanthan Naidu, Associate Principal, Cornwall Park District School. Their fundraising will continue with their extended community supporting their school from the safety of their bubbles.

With Raise It, the days of paper-based sponsorship forms, collecting and counting cash and uncertainty whether fundraising events can go ahead is over. Schools can have the confidence that their much-needed fundraising can continue, even at the highest of alert levels, bringing their community together with the common goal of supporting their school, even in the toughest of times.

